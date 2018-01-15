Fill the skills gap with salaries that are fair for all

Jason Ford, news editor
Another year and another initiative aimed at raising the profile of engineering among the nation’s youth, accompanied, as these things tend to be, with an impressive list of companies and organisations lending their support.
This time it’s the Year of Engineering, which is looking to plug the shortfall of engineers with ‘a million inspiring experiences of engineering for young people, parents and teachers’.
Similar campaigns – such as See Inside Manufacturing – saw a single government department (in this case, the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills) work in partnership with manufacturers to ‘change young people’s perceptions and help them see behind the scenes’ of the UK’s manufacturing success’.
Year of Engineering has a broadly similar theme but is government led and will reach out to 7-16-year-olds and their parents to show ‘the immense creativity, opportunity and value of the profession’.
“By bringing them face to face with engineering role models and achievements we can send a clear message that engineering careers are a chance for all young people, regardless of gender, ethnicity or social background, to shape the future of this country and have a real impact on the lives of those around them,” said transport secretary Chris Grayling.
Approximately 1,000 partners are involved in delivering Year of Engineering and activities planned for the year include:
- a Siemens See Women roadshow aimed at inspiring women, including more black, Asian and minority ethnic girls, into pursuing STEM careers
- a brand new children’s book on engineering from Usborne
- the Science Museum and London Transport Museum will be capturing children’s imaginations with interactive exhibitions
- schools will get the chance to go behind the scenes at Airbus to meet engineers working on the Mars Rover
- Thales in the UK will be inspiring inventors of the future with robot clubs in primary schools
- Sir James Dyson, through the Dyson Institute, the James Dyson Foundation and the James Dyson Award, will continue to invest in inspiring young engineers by providing opportunities to apply engineering principles to projects that solve real world problems
Source: Year in Engineering
Graduate engineers often tell Student Engineer that they want to use their skills to ‘make a difference’, be it by developing low-carbon energy solutions or helping communities in developing countries.
In fact, there probably hasn’t been a better time for young people to take this curiosity forward in via a STEM career. Only this morning, Ford announced it will invest $11bn into hybrid and electric vehicles with 40 electrified models available by 2022. In the world of robotics, online supermarket Ocado is making strides with a cobot designed to assist with maintenance tasks, an advance that could help with making cobots a common sight in many places of work. Graphene promises numerous applications that were unheard or simply not practical a few years ago, and digitisation is bringing its own revolution that that will resonate in nearly every facet of our working and private lives. The list goes on and on.
If making a difference is your thing, then engineering is clearly raising the bar in making it happen. As Peter Finegold, head of education policy at IMechE said: “Engineering is simply how we use our intelligence and the materials at our disposal to make our lives better, safer, healthier and more enjoyable.”
Finegold added that unless students come from an engineering heritage background, they are unlikely to know about the career paths engineering has to offer, an anomaly Year in Engineering is seeking to redress.
In a statement, Year of Engineering highlighted ‘a lack of diversity in the engineering sector, with the workforce being 91 per cent male and 94 per cent white.
There may be one solution that could help level the playing field in terms of diversity, and that includes taking a look at salaries.
Last week, ECITB’s (Engineering Construction Industry Training Board) published ‘Engineering today: the supply and demand for engineers in the UK’.
It said it evidence points to BAME (Black, Asian, and minority ethnic) graduates receiving lower salaries on average, and have fewer employment opportunities. In their report, ECITB reference analysis from EngineeringUK that showed that in 2015, 71 per cent of white engineering graduates were in full-time work six months after graduation compared to 51 per cent BAME graduates.
For many years The Engineer has pondered the question of STEM uptake and related careers. We’re still no closer to offering a definitive solution and can only hope that the Year of Engineering exceeds its expectations. Right now, however, it would appear that one corner of the jigsaw could be completed with a rethink on employment and remuneration.
In order to raise the profile of engineering, and increase the uptake of STEM subjects for Higher Education UI believe the following need addressing:
– Protecting the title of “Engineer” as in Germany, where it is on par with Doctor. It is ridiculous that anybody who services your Sky dish or a boiler can be called an Engineer.
– Elimination of the anti-intelligence ethos in modern culture. It should not be an embarrassment to children to be a “boff” or smart or clever, it should be respected and encouraged. This needs to be addressed by the Media as a whole.
– Engineering wages need to reflect the level of responsibility engineers have for practically everything modern society takes for granted. Look to the USA and Germany for good levels of pay.
– Engineering degrees need to have considerably more active involvement from industry in order for the subject content to provide useful candidates who have more pertinent and relevant base-level engineering knowledge.
The government could influence the take-up of engineering graduate courses (and other critical skill shortage areas) by having zero tuition fees for those subjects. This would encourage more to apply and would be less of a barrier to those from poorer homes.
Stuart is absolutely correct. When being the best is seen as elitist and therefore wrong, there is little hope for the future. Protecting the title is also long overdue. It may take 1 or 2 generations to bed in but it must be done so why not start now.
The data on pay seems more suspect though. Is this just a case that the vast majority of older engineers are white male, and that BAME engineers are just newer into the profession and hence lower paid on average at present.
The aims of the Year of Engineering do no-one any favours by repeated mentions of gender / ethnicity, nor by being London-centric. The Thales initiative is at least country-wide and more likely to involve everyone.
The biggest concern I feel is the lack of attention-span of today’s youth. Teaching goldfish engineering won’t even get a better bowl. How do we reverse that trend?
When being the best is seen as elitist and therefore wrong, there is little hope for the future?
But come on fellows. be fair! We (the UK) lead the world in QCs and solicitors salaries, meja stars, PR puffers, journalists, pop stars, footballers’ salaries, 20/20 hindsight, Commissions of Enquiry, -all elitist? activities. We have more patent agents, estate agents, insurance agents, commission agents, financial services agents and others who ‘service’ things they neither grew, owned, or made.
We have banks who pay their senior staff elitist salaries (even if their behaviour is less than such)
and retail consortia who do the same. We have pension fund managers likewise. And unless anyone wishes to contradict me I would respectfully suggest that not a single one of the above creates (as opposed to manipulates) one penny piece of our National Wealth. But perhaps I am wrong.
Now deal with this absolute imbalance by exposing the population to the reality (as opposed to the present hype) and who knows what might improve. I suggest that those who benefit from the present imbalance will be the last to change. Too strong to allow change, too weak to resist it.
The evidence is even stronger in politics, PPE dominates with barely a scientist or engineer anywhere. Apart from revolution how can the establishment be shaken?
The closing of tech colleges and transfer to unis was a national disaster that coincided with a massive reduction of apprenticeships. There is some signs of apprenticeships rising again, but too little too late…..
Some very good points here, I think.
But, as Steve says , or rather indicates, there are significant problems earlier in the education system – which are off-putting. This is obviously a UK thing as other countries have a majority of females going forward into Physics/Engineering Science; it is high time that sciences were taught separately from an early age (11) and to lead the maths (as people like Heaviside and Stephenson did); but not sure if schools are set up to support this (or career advisers – certainly the females I have worked with imply they are not).