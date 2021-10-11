ZF and Oxbotica to develop Level 4 autonomous vehicles

Technology company ZF has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Oxbotica to develop a Level 4 self-driving system for initial deployment in passenger shuttles in cities around the world.

ZF and Oxbotica will develop a Level 4 self-driving system that can be integrated into various vehicles including Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) shuttles to provide on-demand passenger and also goods transportation vehicles in urban environments.

In a statement, Paul Newman, co-founder and CTO of autonomous vehicle software company Oxbotica said: “Partnering with ZF in developing an on-road passenger and goods transportation solution is an important milestone in Oxbotica’s commercial autonomy strategy. Our product will bring new options to cities and transport operators around the globe who must solve the complex mobility challenges of the future. The way people and goods move is changing.”

Oxbotica and AppliedEV working on autonomous EV

Oxbotica and Cisco join forces on driverless data challenge

Success for autonomous vehicle trial at bp refinery

According to ZF, the autonomous shuttle market will grow substantially over the next 10 years with the potential to increase access to mobility, improve road safety, reduce congestion, and boost productivity.

As part of the collaboration, ZF has invested in Oxbotica and will take a seat on the company’s advisory board with a five per cent share. The two companies started working together in 2019, with Oxbotica completing integration of its autonomous vehicle software with ZF’s ProAI, an AI capable automotive-grade compute platform, and ZF’s Full-Range Radar.

“The entry investment of five per cent underlines our confidence in Oxbotica’s capabilities,” said Torsten Gollewski, executive vice president, Autonomous Mobility Systems at ZF. “Together with Oxbotica, we are developing self-driving systems for autonomous people and cargo mover addressing the current challenges in public transport and logistics.”

Ahead of the autonomous shuttle deployments, ZF and Oxbotica will collaborate on the development of the technology and on validation and verification of the integrated self-driving vehicle system.