December 1908: Marconi on wireless telegraphy

In December 1908, Italian inventor and engineer Guglielmo Marconi wrote an article for The Engineer about his invention of wireless telegraphy, work for which he and fellow inventor Karl Ferdinand Braun shared the 1909 Nobel prize in physics.

“The discoveries connected with the propagation of electric waves over long distances, and the practical applications of telegraphy through space, which have gained for me the supreme honour of sharing the Nobel prize for Physics, have been to a great extent the result of one another,” wrote Marconi.

