Plan for three metre sea level rise, warns IMechE

The Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) is urging governments around the world to plan for sea level rises of up to three metres.
In its new report, Rising Seas: The Engineering Challenge, the institution warns that current policies for coastal adaptation to heightened sea levels may not be adequate. IMechE said governments should be planning for sea level rises of one metre this century, but that infrastructure planning should take into account the possibility of a much bigger increase over the longer term.
“There is emerging evidence that sea-levels could rise further and more rapidly than the most recent predictions from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change,” said IMechE fellow and report author Dr Tim Fox. “In light of this, it is essential that governments and the engineering profession consider this when designing and implementing national policies and strategies for adaptation to future coastal flooding.
“Engineered structures, devices and systems – particularly larger projects like bridges, roads or rail lines – can often be in service for 50-100 years. When we are thinking about projects this important to businesses and communities worldwide and the potential for how sea-levels might change in that time, the pressing case for changing our thinking and our approach becomes clear.”
While rising seas will directly affect those living in coastal areas, they also have the potential to disproportionately impact key infrastructure such as power stations, oil refineries and wastewater plants, which are often located on the coast or tidal estuaries. Despite this, IMechE said there is little evidence to suggest that the owners and operators of this infrastructure are taking the necessary action to mitigate the risks.
The report, delivered in collaboration with the Rising Seas Institute, outlines the role that engineers can play in addressing the challenge and the steps that should be taken by governments around the world. Its recommendations include adapting policy to acknowledge a potential rise of three metres, ensuring major coastal infrastructure is included in planning, and setting up industry task forces to deal with anticipated coastal flooding events.
“Prepare for a minimum of a 1 metre rise in sea level this century but plan for 3 metres of rise.”
One metre is consistent with the RAEng’s advice regarding the Aberthaw-Minehead Barrage, but another two metres in height would increase Before-Generator Energy Storage by something like 100,000 cubic metres in volume – well worth having that extra capacity for 200 years plus!
The same would apply to the next Thames Flood Barrier, naturally and all tidal lagoons.
For the EMR, the IMechE urged Government to adopt the following recommendations:-
1. Support actions to identify the true system benefit of electricity storage.
2. Develop policy frameworks that reward the value of electricity storage in the power markets. The EMR should take into account the unique nature of electricity storage and remunerate investors and operators accordingly.
3. Support UK development of storage technologies for exploitation in world markets.
Instead, the Energy Bill supported a dash for gas and a clumsy capacity market. Did the IMechE put forward any technical guidelines as to the direction the energy storage industry should take?
Do politicians or civil servants ever take any notice of engineers?
It is always sensible to improve defences against natures extremes, but sense and reality must surely prevail. The forecast sea-level rise rates over the last thirty years have not occurred or even looked likely (other than in mathematical models). In 1988 the doomsters confidently forecast that the Maldive Islands would be inundated by 2018: they are busily building a new airport extension at the moment – maybe they are investing in the old Saunders Roe sea-planes!
The measured rate of sea-level rise since 1880 is 1.89+/- 0.13 mm / year: hardly threatening. Especially as the rate of rise has been zero for the last twenty years, while the IPCC et al keep on threatening massive (purely theoretical) rises.