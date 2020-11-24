AFBE-UK Scotland launches STEM mentoring

The Scottish branch of the Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers (AFBE-UK) is launching a new STEM mentoring programme for young people.

Due to be unveiled this Saturday, November 28, the project will aim to inspire the next generation of industry professionals and create leaders across science, technology, engineering and mathematics. More than 40 students, graduates and professionals have signed up for the programme, which is It is open to all members of AFBE-UK seeking to develop their careers.

The Scotland-based mentoring team for the project includes Ibim Diri, an exploration geophysicist; Denis Pinto, managing director and owner of Caledonian Flow Systems; and Chudi Okenwa, a production engineer. All three were also involved in writing a new mentoring handbook alongside AFBE-UK’s London-based team.

“We’re very excited to launch AFBE-UK Scotland’s first formal mentoring programme,” said Ibim Diri, mentoring programme co-ordinator at AFBE-UK Scotland, which is based in Aberdeen. “As someone who has benefitted from mentorship, I understand the long-term impact of an initiative like this.”

Established in 2011, AFBE-UK Scotland has three other engagement programmes: its schools programme, NextGen, where industry professionals give up their time to promote engineering as a career choice; Real Projects, which invites business leaders to speak on their area of expertise and Transition, an event to prepare students and graduates for the world of work. The organisation encourages all young people, and particularly those of black and minority ethnic (BME) origin, to consider a career in STEM. Due to Covid, STEM mentoring and other events are currently taking place online, with face-to-face events previously held in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the mentoring programme,” said Dr Ollie Folayan, chair of AFBE-UK Scotland. “This is an opportunity for valuable support and advice to be passed on to those looking to develop their careers in the engineering and technology sectors.”

