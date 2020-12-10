AR boost at PTC as digital technology accelerates

AR technology used in the delivery of over 13,000 NHS ventilators has helped boost sales at PTC by 25 per cent.

The company’s Vuforia Expert Capture AR (augmented reality) software – which allows processes to be recorded, edited in the cloud and then viewed in another location via wearable tech such as Microsoft HoloLens – was initially used by companies to teach processes to new employees. A new value was found in the software during the start of the pandemic, when PTC worked with the VentilatorChallengeUK Consortium to train hundreds of frontline workers to produce ventilators at various sites across the country.

Operational issues caused by COVID-19 have accelerated the need for digital transformation in 2020, with the Farnborough-based company reporting ‘strong growth’ across its portfolio including its IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) platform, product lifecycle management and CAD solutions for design and manufacturing companies.

Commenting on the ‘phenomenal growth’ seen this year, PTC’s general manager of UK and Ireland David Grammar said: “What has gone from ‘general interest, but we’ll take action later’ has turned into ‘we want it now’, which has seen our integration teams implementing our IIoT platform and AR remote app to enable work to continue despite travel bans and social distancing restrictions.”

He added that the upward growth trend is expected to continue as the company works to turn the digital interest into operational and commercial benefits for its customers.

PTC recently appointed Troy K. Richardson as its executive vice president and chief operating officer, who will lead the company’s operations teams including global sales, commercial marketing, customer service and customer success.