Atkins to define Sizewell C site requirements

Atkins has been awarded £5m to define the site requirements for the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast.

The so-called enabling works programme will be the first element of construction work to commence at the site, which will be built close to the existing Sizewell B power station.

Once built, the site Sizewell C will be made up of two UK EPR units with an electrical output of approximately 1,670MW per unit, giving a total site capacity of approximately 3,340MW.

Goals for Atkins include determining the optimal layout and sequence of the construction of the site and specifying the site facilities and infrastructure needed until commercial operation of the power station commences. Similarly, Atkins will also ‘determine the most cost-effective construction techniques and design solutions, and maximise replication from Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.’

The programme will also deliver the information required for the application for a Development Consent Order, a Nuclear Site License and other necessary permits.

In a statement, Andrew Smart, project delivery director at Atkins, said: “This contract allows us to build on our extensive experience within the nuclear new build sector, using technical innovation, key digital tools and integrated methods of working.

“Our delivery model will involve a great amount of collaboration and alliance working, to drive efficiencies for EDF and their ECI contractors. To do this, we will draw upon our long-standing history of working within the nuclear new build industry – including our vast experience of working with EDF on other projects in the UK such as Hinkley Point C – to deliver engineering solutions that can reduce costs and speed up the construction process.”

The project, which will involve the use of 3D and 4D modelling tools, will include Atkins’ Global Design Centre in Bangalore, which enables its teams to work a collective 16 hours of the day on the project.”

