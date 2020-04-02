Video of the week: quantum fix for atrial fibrillation

This week’s video comes from UCL where researchers are using quantum technology to image the conductivity of living organs, an advance that could lead to improvements in treating atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation is commonly diagnosed using an electrocardiogram (ECG), which can only be done during an AF episode. In this video, Dr Luca Marmugi from the UCL Quantum Science and Technology Institute explains how he and his team have bridged a knowledge gap with technology that maps the conductivity of the human heart, potentially giving doctors a more focused approach to dealing with the condition.

Their results – in a paper titled Sub-Sm–1 electromagnetic induction imaging with an unshielded atomic magnetometer – are published in Applied Physics Letters.

