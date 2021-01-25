Collaboration aims for autonomous hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles

Fully autonomous hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicles are being developed in a collaboration between Hyzon Motors and Aidrivers.

The two companies are working on the design, manufacture and delivery of autonomous hydrogen-powered trucks, buses and coaches with an initial focus on port operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

High time for heavy duty hydrogen trucks

According to Hyzon, the first trial of a fully autonomous hydrogen fuel-cell-powered truck is expected in 2021, with the first fleet of operational trucks set to be deployed in 2022.

London-based Aidrivers is already active in delivering artificial intelligence (AI) enabled autonomous mobility solutions to seaports, airports and logistic operations globally. The company’s Autonomous Intelligent Operating System (AIOS) is said to be equipped with precision 3D mapping and localisation to perform in busy environments. The operating system combines 3D perception with situation awareness to enable autonomous driving. Their Autonomous Intelligent Fleet Operator (AIFO) management system then provides operators with a live visualisation tool and predictive analytics for path planning and scheduling.

In a statement, Craig Knight, CEO and Co-founder of Rochester, New York state-based Hyzon Motors, said: “We have seen, over the past few years, many industrial operators around the world get serious about decarbonising their operations. To this end, Hyzon and its parent company Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies have been supplying hydrogen-powered vehicles and fuel-cell solutions to seaports and other industrial operators for many years.

“However, today’s partnership with Aidrivers, which is a leader in the autonomous mobility automation sector, combines two of the most innovative aspects of mobility – zero-emission fuel and autonomous driving – to create a safer, smarter and cleaner solution for ports, logistics, airports and other industrial operators around the world. This is the ultimate future of mobility; zero emissions with zero drivers.”

Dr Rafiq Swash, CEO and founder of Aidrivers, added: “While automation is already common in industrial operations, Aidrivers is re-shaping industrial mobility by bringing zero-emissions to autonomous driving. This agreement delivers sustainability and truly looks at the future of mobility.”