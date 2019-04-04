AVL Powertrain Calibration Optimisation course

4 – 6 June, 2019 | Loughborough University

The automotive industry is evolving rapidly and becoming increasingly complex. Disruptive technologies, spanning electrification and driverless vehicles, require engineers to develop new skills and knowledge. Devised in response to growing industry demand, this brand-new short course will address emerging challenges within the field of powertrain calibration optimisation

Course delivery

The course has been devised by AVL in partnership with Loughborough University, and will be delivered at the University campus.

It will cover important concepts applicable to hybrid, gasoline and diesel calibration for future-generation propulsion, equipping you with the specialist skills needed to succeed in this sector.

An interactive course, comprising lectures and a large component of practical computer lab sessions, it will focus on:

Modelling

Optimisation

Experimental design

Calibration

Course benefits

Completion of the course will enable you to:

Model, optimise and calibrate complex and evolving powertrain systems

Understand real driving emissions

Enhance your career as a powertrain specialist in the evolving field of calibration

Course suitability

The course will be of most benefit to:

Engineers working in powertrain component or system development, product development and calibration, control system application and integration

Engineers from related disciplines

Specialists working in technical sales and other relevant roles

Price

£1500 + VAT (discount on group bookings of three or more)

Contact

Find out more and register to join the course, please get in touch.

Email: PCOcourse@lboro.ac.uk