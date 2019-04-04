AVL Powertrain Calibration Optimisation course

4 – 6 June, 2019 | Loughborough University
The automotive industry is evolving rapidly and becoming increasingly complex. Disruptive technologies, spanning electrification and driverless vehicles, require engineers to develop new skills and knowledge. Devised in response to growing industry demand, this brand-new short course will address emerging challenges within the field of powertrain calibration optimisation
Course delivery
The course has been devised by AVL in partnership with Loughborough University, and will be delivered at the University campus.
It will cover important concepts applicable to hybrid, gasoline and diesel calibration for future-generation propulsion, equipping you with the specialist skills needed to succeed in this sector.
An interactive course, comprising lectures and a large component of practical computer lab sessions, it will focus on:
- Modelling
- Optimisation
- Experimental design
- Calibration
Course benefits
Completion of the course will enable you to:
- Model, optimise and calibrate complex and evolving powertrain systems
- Understand real driving emissions
- Enhance your career as a powertrain specialist in the evolving field of calibration
Course suitability
The course will be of most benefit to:
- Engineers working in powertrain component or system development, product development and calibration, control system application and integration
- Engineers from related disciplines
- Specialists working in technical sales and other relevant roles
Price
£1500 + VAT (discount on group bookings of three or more)
Contact
Find out more and register to join the course, please get in touch.
Email: PCOcourse@lboro.ac.uk