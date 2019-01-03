Beyond ITER – next steps in fusion power

As assembly of ITER begins, scientists and engineers are already looking ahead to the technologies that will take fusion power a step closer to the grid. Stuart Nathan reports
Nuclear fusion took an important step forward last month with the beginning of the assembly phase of the experimental fusion reactor ITER at Cadarache, near Marseille. It was a humble start for a momentous event: the first completed component was transferred into the fusion machine’s ultimate location. Over the next five years, increasingly complex parts will make the journey inside the concrete walls that will enclose what is planned to be the first reactor to achieve self-sustaining fusion – what’s known as a “burning plasma”. At this point, however, many of the components have not yet been completed.
Despite this, planning and even engineering studies have already begun on ITER’s successor. This will be called DEMO, and while ITER will sustain a burning plasma, DEMO is planned to be the first real nuclear fusion power station, expected to supply electricity to a grid.
The ITER project, involving a total of 35 nations (The European Union plus Switzerland, along with the US, China, India, Japan, Russia and South Korea) is projected to take 25 years to complete once its reactor is built, and DEMO cannot start until it is finished. ITER will generate no electricity, but will investigate how to best operate a fusion reactor large enough to sustain a burning plasma – size has been one of the biggest stumbling blocks to achieving this.
So it might seem strange that engineering has begun on a project decades into the future. However, this does not look so odd if fusion is regarded as a single mega-project rather than a series of smaller projects (even though ITER is a mega-project in its own right).
It then seems only logical that potential future problems should be addressed when they become apparent, rather than when they block progress. This means that engineers today are working on projects which might be completed only after they retire or even after they die. We don’t think it peculiar that mega-projects of the past – say, medieval cathedrals – spanned several lifetimes.
On the current schedule, according to the fusion roadmap published by Fusion4Europe (F4E) – the organisation which manages the European Union’s contribution to nuclear fusion research and is de facto manager of ITER – the reactor is scheduled to begin its first experiments in 2025 and complete them around 2045. Construction work on DEMO could conceivably begin before 2045, and there might be some small overlap in operation, but the roadmap envisages electricity production from DEMO by 2050 and the pace of work between 2045 and 2050 can be expected to be frenetic.
DEMO and ITER will be quite different machines, but both belong to the same general category of fusion reactor. Known as tokamaks (a Russian acronym for toroidal chamber with magnetic coils) these perform fusion in a heated plasma – a gas made up of charged particles – formed from different types of hydrogen atom.
Fusion is the process by which all stars generate energy, and they use the most abundant and simplest type of hydrogen as fuel – a single proton associated with a single electron. However, stars have enormous mass, and the colossal gravitational forces in their interior crush hydrogen to a density much greater than steel (a cubic centimetre at the centre of the sun has a mass of 160g. A cubic centimetre of steel has a mass of about 8g). Stellar fusion is a complex multistage process whereby multiple protons have to collide and fuse together, emitting other particles, to eventually form a helium nucleus of two protons and two neutrons, but the density and temperature are so great that this sequence of events is likely.
In a tokamak, gravitational crushing is replaced by magnetic fields which squeeze the plasma and different techniques are used to heat it, accelerating the particles so they overcome their electrostatic repulsion (only nuclei are fused and they all have the same positive charge) but even so, the density of the plasma is so low that the type of sequence of particle collisions that occurs in stars is hugely unlikely. To simplify the process so that only two particles need to collide in a single step, tokamaks use as fuel a mixture of deuterium (hydrogen with one proton and one neutron in the nucleus) and tritium (one proton and two neutrons).
As the Russian name implies, tokamaks are toroidal – shaped like a ring doughnut (ITER is a slightly distorted doughnut: the central hole is cylindrical, so the cross-section is D-shaped rather than circular).
The toroidal reaction chamber has three sets of magnets to provide the huge magnetic fields needed to confine hot plasma: a single large solenoid running down the middle, circular magnets surrounding the outer circumference (known as the poloidal field or PF coils), and D-shaped magnets that run up the inner wall of the central hole and down the outer wall (known as toroidal field or TF coils). These are all made from a superconducting material that needs to be cooled to a few Kelvin above absolute zero so they conduct electricity with no resistance and do not reduce the overall power demand of the system. Development of such materials was another factor that has delayed successful production of more power from a fusion reactor than it took to maintain the fusion reaction – that is, to power the magnets and heat the plasma.
Both DEMO and ITER will have these essential components – toroidal vacuum chamber, central solenoid and PF and TF coils – as well as heating systems to accelerate the plasma particles, but that is the limit of their similarity. The most obvious apparent difference will be size. Although ITER is by some margin the largest tokamak ever built, DEMO will be even larger. According to Tony Donné, programme nature for EUROfusion, the European consortium for development of fusion energy and part of F4E, its linear dimensions will be some 15 per cent larger, giving its vacuum chamber a volume of 2200m³ compared with ITER’s 800m³.
The research on sizing DEMO represents the first stage of engineering design on the project, and Donné has led these studies at Eindhoven University of Technology. The larger size will ensure that DEMO produces enough “excess” energy to be useful for generating electricity, Donné explained.
“ITER is intended to produce about 10 times as much energy as it takes to maintain fusion,” he said. “We call the ratio of ‘power out’ to ‘power in’ the Q factor, and at the moment no fusion reactor has exceeded a Q factor of one (Q1). ITER’s performance we call Q10, but because of the inefficiencies inherent in generating electricity – with heat exchange and turbines – Q10 is nowhere near enough to be useful. We need DEMO to produce about Q25, somewhere around 2 to 4GW of thermal output. Possibly full-scale commercial fusion stations will need to produce an even higher Q factor, maybe Q100.”
This sounds enormous when no one has achieved Q1 yet, but the potential energy content of fusion fuel is huge. The relevant equation, of course, is E =mc2, where m, the mass being converted to energy, is the minute difference between the mass of a helium nucleus and the sum of the masses of a deuterium and tritium nucleus minus the single neutron emitted in the reaction, but c2, the constant factor by which the mass is multiplied, is such an enormous number – almost 10 raised to the 17th power – that an enormous amount of energy is theoretically available for every gram of deuterium-tritium mixture.
“The extra energy output dictates the larger size, and also means that we need a plasma about 30 per cent more dense. This means there is more fuel, and therefore more fusion events, and therefore more energy produced,” Donné added.
Donné’s mention of heat exchange demonstrates another difference between ITER and DEMO. Unlike nuclear fission reactors, fusion reactors do not rely on cooling for safe operation. However, to generate electricity, the heat produced by fusion needs to be extracted and used to boil water to drive turbines. ITER will have only experimental small cooling systems to investigate the best ways to operate them, but DEMO will need a full-scale cooling system covering the entire inside surface of the vacuum vessel. This will form the power station’s primary coolant circuit, which will be connected to steam generating systems via heat exchangers in a secondary circuit.
The vacuum vessel lining is known as a blanket, and in DEMO will have a dual purpose. As well as extracting heat, it will also have to generate tritium, and the two functions are likely to be combined. Tritium barely exists in nature; only being formed by interactions of matter with energetic cosmic rays. It currently has a few commercial uses – in making luminous markings, labelling chemicals in research to analyse reaction dynamics, tracing processes that occur in the oceans and making nuclear weapons, so it is manufactured in small quantities inside certain specialised types of nuclear fission reactor. It is toxic and radioactive. Currently, the only fusion reactor which is even capable of using tritium is the Joint European Torus (JET) at Culham in Oxfordshire, which will be the largest tokamak in the world until ITER’s completion.
Nuclear fusion in ITER will require relatively large amounts of tritium, which will be imported from the current sources and handled in a dedicated plant. However, DEMO will need commensurately larger volumes, and it will not be practical to make it using current technology. Instead, the blanket will make tritium in situ by exposing lithium to bombardment by the high-energy neutrons produced by the fusion reaction. The tritium will then be extracted from the lithium and purified.
Once again, this technology will be trialled in ITER. The blanket in the Cadarache reactor will be essentially non-functional, serving primarily as armour to protect the steel walls of the vacuum vessel. However, modules will be emplaced in the armour blanket incorporating four prospective lithium-to-tritium breeder mechanisms. The most successful of these will be used in the blanket modules that will line the entire DEMO torus.
JET, as mentioned above, is an important testbed for technologies that will be used in both ITER and DEMO, but it is not the only one. Most of the plasma devices around the world – whether or not they are capable of actual fusion – are part of the research effort. Only a few miles from ITER, another tokamak, currently known as WEST but previously called Tore-Supra, has already carried out valuable research into the use of superconducting magnets in fusion, and has more recently been testing an important component called the diverter. In the base of the reaction vessel, this is the only part of it that comes into direct contact with the fusion plasma.
In the early years of tokamak research, the entire lining, including the diverter, was generally made from graphite panels that can withstand high temperature. However, because of the tendency for the carbon in graphite to react with hydrogen and the potential hazards posed by resulting tritium-containing hydrocarbons, the diverter at Tore-Supra was replaced by a tungsten component. JET now has a tungsten diverter to go with its beryllium-covered inner surface, and ITER will also use beryllium and tungsten. The expectation is that DEMO is likely to follow suit.
The diverter is now the focus of probably the most intense DEMO-directed engineering research. “As we start to put high-energy loads into tokamaks like JET, we are beginning to see the sort of problems that we might encounter with the diverter,” explained James Harrison, a researcher at Culham working on another of the centre’s experimental tokamaks, Mega-Amp Spherical Tokamak (MAST), which is currently being upgraded for a new phase of research.
“There are two sets of issues that we know we will face: the first is the wear on the tungsten ‘target panels’ where the particles in the plasma impinge directly and expend their considerable energy; the second is how we extract the heat from the plasma in that region, which will provide a large proportion of the total heat that we extract from the vacuum chamber. In the first case, we want to avoid having to replace diverter panels too frequently. In the second, we want to extract the heat as efficiently as we can to transfer it to the secondary cooling circuit where it can be used to generate electricity.”
Harrison touches on one of the most important factors in the engineering planning for DEMO. ITER is proving to be a hugely costly project, although a major factor in the cost overruns has been the rise in the price of steel. The ITER tokamak is mainly composed of high-grade stainless steel, and there is even more steel in the reinforcements to the concrete buildings containing the fusion machine. But part of the rationale behind the whole fusion mega-project is to ensure that eventually, fusion energy is available to any country that wants it; and that means that methods must be found to reduce the cost. One factor works in DEMO’s favour: although it may seem paradoxical, it will be less complex than ITER, which will have complex control systems to generate different plasma shapes and many sensors and diagnostic devices. DEMO, by contrast, will be designed and operated only to generate the largest possible amount of electricity. Its controls and sensors will therefore be optimised to enable that.
“It’s also inevitable that we will learn a great deal from building ITER, and all that learning will help us to identify ways we can reduce costs in building the successor machine,” Donné said.
Another seemingly paradoxical possible money-saving factor is that DEMO might not be such a multinational project as ITER. One of the peculiarities of the Cadarache project is that all 35 nations involved are contributing either components or expertise, and this means that manufacturing is taking place at a very large number of facilities, all of which have been specially built. The logistics of transporting these components also carries a very high cost. If, for example, only Europe was involved in DEMO, many of these costs could be eliminated, explained Donné. Moreover, he added, this could be a major factor in reducing the costs of further fusion reactors.
“We would already have the necessary production facilities and tooling and would not have to build new ones every time,” he explained. “What’s more, although building a fusion reactor is always going to be expensive, running it will not be. The fuel components – deuterium and lithium – are so abundant that, compared with the building cost, they are virtually free.”
The design of DEMO is not yet fixed. At the moment, Donné said, it is assumed that it will have similar geometry – if different proportions – to ITER, as these will have received the most study. However, other tokamak geometries are under investigation around the world, and it is not inconceivable that one of these might be chosen. Spherical tokamaks such as MAST at Culham, for example, have some advantages related to plasma stability, and have a slightly different shape.
Culinary comparisons remain useful: if ITER is a ring doughnut, spherical tokamaks are cored apples. A prospective design is expected to be chosen for DEMO around 2020.
“ITER is expected to be the first fusion reactor to produce a net energy gain”. Not true. ITER will require about 300MW of input electrical power, 250MW to run the machine and 50MW to heat the plasma. It may produce 500MW of thermal energy. Assuming this could be converted to electricity at a very optimistic 40% efficiency, there would still be a net loss of 100MW of electrical power. Not a great result for $20 billion investment, is it?
The point of the experiment is to demonstrate that self-sustaining nuclear fusion is possible and to investigate how best to operate a reactor. This will pave the way to fusion generation. The goal is not to generate energy; therefore any remarks about return on investment based on net energy generated are short-sighted in the extreme and unhelpful at the minimum. Your points about engineering Q and conversion efficiency are covered in the feature, and 200MW of thermal power is a net energy gain by any definition.
Where do you get those numbers?
Hats off to the engineers involved in this project. I cannot wait to see these in operation.
F4E stands for: Fusion For Energy.
I’ve followed fusion for 15 years. Visited ITER twice. And support nuclear energy politically. We got 12 men on the moon and returned them safely within 10 years. The first nuclear weapon in under 3 from scratch. Something is terribly wrong with these projects (LHC). They seem to be large scale make work programs for well paid benefits recipients. Yet this destructive activity seems to have been rendered unconscious by all concerned?
There’s actually a word for it … https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boondoggle#Dynamics
A quick look at around the car parks at what ITER employyes drive would seem to bely any claim that a lot of people are making a lot of money out of this; unless they’re all hiding Maseratis and Lexuses at home. The same can be said of the LHC, whic is producing huge amounts of ground-breaking published research in high-impact journals. Nothing ‘Terribly wrong’ with that, it’s exactly what it’s supposed to do. Possibly hugely complex science is just very expensive and if you’re not immersed in the field, you’re in no position to make sensible judgements on the value of the output?
What destructive activity? Who’s unconscious? Of what?
It is a perfectly legitimate observation that the cost & timescale of multinational projects such as this often balloon as political considerations begin to dominate, often to the projects detriment.
I have high hopes that ITER will eventually prove worth it but there’s no need us to uncritically fight on the ITER PR departments behalf.
As you should know this is not about efficiency but about major participants each having the ability to use the results and manufacture entire reactors themselves. So there is obviously a lot of duplication of effort.
The power density of a PWR core is ~100MW/m3. The power density of DEMO’s plasma would be 1 to 2 MW/m3. The disparity of the PWR reactor vessel power density vs. that of DEMO’s full reactor volume would be even worse. Given that PWRs are failing to compete, how could something even larger and far more complex do so?
Very impressive large Scale engineering … but can’t help thinking it may have been built to inspire awe at the imposing size of the facility rather than focus on a more practical size for modular development. A small modular facility would promote a much more agile approach that would facilitate rapid change and adaptation towards successful outcomes without the slow and cumbersome bureaucratic processes involved when dealing with the exceptional budgetary constraints that these gargantuan monuments to science and technology will incur with any inevitable adaptation.
Perhaps a study on how small a facility is necessary to demonstrate the technology would be appropriate to hasten the advent of clean energy for the planet … since critical to success will be whether it’s at a competitive economic price (i.e. cheaper than coal/oil or gas … or nuclear fission).
I suspect that by the time ITER is really complete and has delivered all this valuable information, and before DEMO is even really started on, someone out there will make a breakthrough on the smaller systems, and nuclear power will take a sharp left turn (the right turn possibly for a change).
Who can tell? I have been watching this nuclear fusion parade (charade) since the late 1970’s, about 40 years now, and I really am having a difficulty seeing much in the way of real progress. Pardon my skepticism, as I quietly leave the room now.
You may well be correct. There are certainly other approaches to fusion being investigated, which were ouitside the scope of this article.
Me too. I remember reading in 1960 that we would have fusion reactors in 25 years time . From the above article it still appears to be at least 25 years from reality. This is obviously a very very very difficult technology to master so please pardon my scepticism. I hope they prove me wrong but I will not be around to see it.
I, like James Stewart, have been watching plasma technology and nuclear fusion for many years. What became apparent in both a long time ago, was that there was a great need for better science and engineering. I have visited CERN twice and plant to visit ITER asap.
The future is never clear, but fusion still seems likely to be the answer.
There are a couple of wrong engineering approaches into the current fusion technologies:
1. Reinforced concrete is vulnerable to magnetic fields.
2. Use the grid of current generation for such immense amount of energy expected may lead to geomagnetic anomalies.
3. Thermal heat exchangers to catch the energy of tokamak – in which of century are we living?
So how about the engineering level?
The fusion shall give us energy to reach open space and run magnetic fields of planets like Mars, shouldn’t it?
All right someone has to say it. Fusion power is now only 30 years away as it has been for the last 40 or 50 years.
I’ve followed ITER through my teenage years with great interest.
As I’ve seen the apparent volumetric demands & speculated unit cost of fusion installations go up and up I’m becoming increasingly convinced that fusion power (as currently envisaged) and the energy market as it stands are fundamentally incompatible. It seems the economic problems of fission may also dog fusion.
Nevertheless this is a worthy endeavour. Not for a solution to this centuries needs but this millenniums.
The issues affecting fusion and fission are likely to be somewhat different, but bringing the potential cost down is definitely an issue, and one I’ve tried to introduce in the feature. It’s certainly one that all the engineers I’ve spoken to involved with the effort are keenly aware of.
There are approaches to fusion other than the tokamak. For example LPP are experimenting with plasma discharges to produce energies and densities high enough for fusion. They propose “aneutronic” fusion with boron and hydrogen to produce helium and electricity generation directly from induction from an ion beam. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4WJdkHmq64
Look at the diagram in the article—Each linear dimension is 40% larger— not 15% as stated.
Defenders of fusion energy claim that the severe drawbacks of ITER will be mitigated in subsequent installations by introduction of “advanced” technologies. These drawbacks include colossal capital cost, huge electric power consumption and demand for cooling water, lack of natural fuel supply (tritium), and generation of kilotons of radioactive waste. But the actual DEMO concepts, European and otherwise, are simply oversized versions of ITER. Power and water consumption will not be reduced at all. More mass means more radioactive waste. The tritium supply problem will worsen because it is acknowledged that there will be insufficient tritium in the world even to start up a DEMO!
And capital costs will be larger: The doubling of vessel surface area means more expensive components. While the cost of plasma subsystems may be lower, the DEMO must have an enormously expensive wraparound blanket that’s absent from ITER, as well as an energy conversion system. Surely safety systems must be greatly enhanced for a power reactor. Total capital cost will be at least tens of billions, perhaps fifty billion euros— the GDP of small countries such as Bulgaria or Lithuania!
The cost will be so large, and tritium so scarce, that all nations will have to combine forces to build a single DEMO— just as in the case of ITER.
The amount of cooling water required is not yet quantified; electric power consumption should be outweighed by energy generated (this is the point of the exercise, after all); supply of tritium is covered in the article and the only radioactive waste produced is the reactor itself, whose activity is far lower than that of fission waste.
That’s not to say that there will not be difficulties. There will be many. But the safety issues surrounding fusion are very different from those of fission, and tritium scarcity is “baked in” to the research.
I have also followed these fusion projects for what seems an eternity and it strikes me that maybe they are just there to make us feel warm and fuzzy, and potentially planet saving, rather than to produce any actual warmth!
I would be careful in saying that the cost of such large engineering projects is enormous and unjustified; just as comparison, the cost for the Italian program F-35 Lightning II-Joint Strike Fighter at the end of 2016 has been 3.5 Billion Euro (B€) , with an additional cost expected in 2017 of more than additional 600 M€ (I have not been able to find figures for 2018 and beyond…). This with a delay of more than 5 years compared to the original time estimate.
When comparing the Italian GDP, in the range of 2000 B€, to the 7 ITER Partners (35 nations) totalling some 60,000 B€, we can easily recognize that the 20 B€ for the whole ITER project seems not so high…besides limited to European share (about 45%, i.e. some 10 B€) this is about 3.3% of the single year EU R&D expenditure.
Apart from the perspective for a future CO2 free almost unlimited energy supply, same as the Moon race brought to development of technologies such as computing as well as every day’s life equipment (https://spinoff.nasa.gov/flyers/apollo.htm), there are very important spin-off’s such research / engineering projects (ITER, CERN,…) as magnetic resonance imaging with superconducting magnets (see for example http://www.ajudaily.com/view/20190103124712476 ).
Finally…irrespectively of anything…I bet China will built a Tokamak Fusion reactor (Demo or other name) by their own and before any other in the world, while western countries will keep discussing about the pros and cons.
China already has a “DEMO-like” reactor in the planning stages, and it should not be forgotten that it is a member of the ITER consportium in any case.
Yes I know…having been working at ITER since 2007…I was just saying that my forecast is that they will do…while other partners will carry on discussions….this is one of the problem of “democracy”, although as Winston Churchill seems to have said “is the worst form of government, except for all the others”.
I would agree with your forecast, and from my research, I’d say many of your colleagues at ITER would too.
The spinoffs from the space program are grossly exaggerated, just like the prospects for nuclear fusion. The example of “computing” you point to is a good example of “spinoff inflation”. NASA having used a technology gets inflated to NASA having been vital for the development of the technology, or even that NASA invented it. Computing machines were arond before NASA, and would have developed rapidly without NASA. More specifically, integrated circuits were not a NASA spinoff. They were invented in the private sector, had their first big contract outside of NASA (the Minuteman II guidance computer), and solved a problem (reliability) that many customers were or would be facing that could not be easily solved any other way.
The WWW was invented at CERN – that other expensive “boondoggle”. How much wealth did that generate?
Re: Schedule. ITER will not begin serious operation until 2035, according to its present schedule that could easily slip. Will take many years to build up to full D-T power, if it ever can. ITER will not shut down operations in 2045 after a mere 10 years of exploring and improving D-D and D-T plasmas. After spending tens of billions of $ or Euros and decades to build, ITER will operate until at least 2075. (Note that JET is sill operating after nearly 40 years!)
As for the DEMO, if its construction actually starts in 2045, it might be fully operational by 2060, and not earlier. Have you noticed how long it takes to complete fission power plants, which are arguably much simpler?
Back to Costs: While lithium is cheap, many fusion blanket concepts demand the Lithium-6 isotope exclusively, and Li-6 is expensive to separate. Along with tons of beryllium, figure on $1 billion per reactor. As for operational costs, they will be determined mainly by the need for 1,000 highly skilled operating personnel (4 shifts), not mentioned in this article. That cost is what’s killing nuclear power in the U.S. How many people does it take to operate a solar field or wind turbine installation?
Thans for the clarification about Lithium-6, which I must admit I hadn’t heard about. One of the targets of the ongoing fusion project is to reduce the number of skilled operators needed, or at least to develop training and qualification for staff at future plants. Which again, isn’t to diminish the difficulties, but rather to note that the issue has been recognised.
While Lithium-6 is certainly preferable I see no reason why the more common Lithium-7 could not be used as it is known to generate tritium when bombarded by sufficiently energetic neutrons.
It was this hitherto unexpected property that led to the extreme yield of the Castle Bravo nuclear test.
Lithium-7 has an energy threshold of 2.8 MeV for breeding tritium. Many blanket concepts do use natural lithium. But other designs have a beryllium neutron multiplier, from which mainly slower neutrons emerge, with energy below the Li-7 threshold. In any case, neutron capture by lithium has to compete with capture by structural and coolant nuclides, and Li-6 has an enormous capture cross-section for slower neutrons.
This is eventually going to be engineering on a gigantic level and is clearly going to take too long to produce a meaningful result. Climate change is already making itself felt and will get worse at an increasing rate. In order to produce electricity without CO2, many hundreds of these beasts will have to be built all over the world in a comparatively short period of time. It is possible that without a change to the economic system we have at present, many countries will not be able to afford to do more than dip their toe into the water, which itself will become a problem in a future which might be closer than we like to think. The rate of glacial melting in the Antarctic is already causing concern, at least among climatologists and should cause sleepless nights to our glorious “leaders.”
I would bet that many of the engineers working on ITER would agree with this assessment. Fusion power will probably not arrive at commercial scale in time to address climate change without a sudden change of political will.
However, I’d think of this as more of a long term project for the species. Providing a solution to energy that should work for many millenia.
I believe Mr Jacuard (patterning of loom-woven fabric via punch-card based binary mathematics) might be a bit miffed to read this?
It´s good that we talk about ITER!
Some time ago there was already an article about ITER published in The Engineer. I agree that the technology (physics + chemistry + engineering) behind this project is fascinating! Nevertheless I´m convinced that it is a cul-de-sac for a very simple reason:
WE DO NOT HAVE ENOUGH HELIUM!
Let´s have a brief look into history. When some of the countries around the Persian Gulf laid naval blockade on Qatar (only one of those countries that supply us with natural gas which is the source of helium) it was impossible (not only more expensive but literally impossible) for the institution I´m working with to obtain liquid helium, it was given to the hospitals that run MR-tomographs.
Please could one of the colleagues who have access to The Engineer´s server look up the helium consumption from the above mentioned article? When I read that at that time my question was how many MR-tomographs would be switched off when ITER would be supplied with liquid helium.
By the way, those sources of natural gas that contain much helium are running out rather soon.
Finances is another thing. I suppose that if we (as mankind) had spent the same amount of money and efforts on the development of renewable energies we might have solved already our energy problems. (N.B. the sun is the best fusion reactor – and we have it at hand already as long as we (as mankind) exist.)