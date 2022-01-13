Boreholes proposed for UK’s nuclear waste

The entire UK inventory of high-level waste from fuel reprocessing could be disposed of in seven boreholes averaging 4.85km depth spread over an area less than three football pitches.
This is the claim of Sheffield University’s Prof Fergus Gibb who has co-authored a study that sets out a design for a new way of permanently disposing of high-level radioactive waste deep underground in boreholes.
“These could be used alongside or separate from a much smaller-cheaper mined repository which is needed for the huge volume of intermediate-level wastes,” he said.
The UK has accumulated around 248,000m3 of radioactive waste with over 95 per cent of its radioactivity arising from 1,390m3 (0.56 per cent), which is categorised as high-level waste.
The government’s current plan is to bury the waste at a depth of a few hundred metres in a geological disposal facility (GDF) if, and when, a geologically, politically and socially suitable site is found.
It is estimated that a GDF will cost over £13bn, could not be available before 2040 at the earliest and would not be able to take any high-level waste before 2080. It would then remain operational and open for over 150 years.
Disposing of high-level waste in deep boreholes was previously thought not to be possible, as the UK’s waste is packaged in containers that were considered too large.
Now, Prof Gibb and John Beswick of Marriott Drilling propose a combination of blind shaft and oilfield drilling technologies that increase the diameters achievable in deep boreholes.
“The innovative combination of blind shaft drilling – normally used for sinking mine shafts – for the top 2.5km with conventional oilfield drilling for the bottom half of the hole enables holes at full depth, or approximately 5km, to be almost twice as wide as previously considered practical,” said Gibb. “This enables disposal of larger waste containers, such as those in which the UK’s high-level waste is already packaged.”
He added that in practise a borehole would be drilled, cased to full depth, cleaned, calibrated and waste packages would then be lowered downhole on coiled tubing and deposited one at a time at the bottom of the hole.
“There is then an option of just leaving them stacked up or sealing them individually into the borehole,” he continued. “Once the disposal zone of the borehole – below 3km – is filled the whole borehole is sealed up all the way to the surface.”
A generic reference design is presented in the paper published in Energy and the researchers have concluded that disposal of the high-level waste could be completed, using currently available technology, in under ten years from the location and approval of a suitable site.
Cost estimates in the study show an entire deep borehole disposal programme, including a non-active demonstration borehole, could be undertaken for less than £750m at current prices, representing a net saving on the combined GDF and deep borehole disposal programmes of over £8bn.
Gibb added that the correct geological conditions exist at a greater number of locations than might be suitable for the much larger mined repository needed for co-disposal.
The borehole solution is also potentially safer because of the order of magnitude greater isolation (depth) and strength of the natural geological barriers, which can demonstrably survive for the necessary timescale.
Could not the sites of decommissioned nuclear power stations be used, they would have been built in secure geological ground? It is already a politically and socially suitable site.
I believe that some advanced reactors can use high level radioactive waste as fuel. If so that has to be a better approach than the Ostrich like ‘let’s just bury it’ approach. And, if buried then waste MUST be fully retrievable – not sealed away – because it will leak.
Low level waste is only dangerous for decades, at most, so shouldn’t be buried.
Modern reactor design should be aimed at minimising waste, unfortunately it rarely is.
I think it is a very short sighted poor choice as this UK firm https://www.moltexenergy.com collaborating with the Canadian and US governments will have a waste burning reactor on line within 10 years that burns 10,000 year half life waste and turns it into 300 year half life waste. This country alone possess enough nuclear waste to electrically power this country for 400 years at current consumption. Might pay to wait 10 years to see if it works as advertised instead of paying the eye watering sum to bury it just before it becomes the fuel of the future.
once buried, capped with concrete, could water pipes be wrapped around the borehole and the heat from the nuclear waste could heat the water which would be pumped in a closed loop system to heat homes, similar to how icelandic homes are heated naturally?
David.
Given that this waste would be buried for >1,000 years, what materials/technology would you suggest is used for sealing the waste in and for the pipes, given that we have no science or evidence to show what sort of degeneration we could expect over long time scales.
IMO, burying waste is a cop out for politicians and industry and the like, based on the fact that by the time it becomes a problem the decision makers won’t be around. Maybe, the government should insist that the companies who bury the waste have to also supply a sum of money, at time of burying, to cover later excavation and compensation claims ?
Yes, they could, provided they have the required geology. Further details on what these requirements are can be found in the paper by Gibb and Beswick.
This waste will continue to heat and will produce radioactive gases which will a) need to be vented and b) cause the canisters to creep, warp and crack. No matter how far down the boreholes the waste will contaminate the surrounding geology and water courses. Surely dumping and forgetting the waste is the absolute worst thing to do? If you agree that this ‘dump and forget’ policy is the worst thing to do please sign our Lakes Against Nuclear Dump petition https://www.lakesagainstnucleardump.com/petition
Following Robin’s point the proposed sites in Copeland and Allerdale are near the Sellafield (aka Windscale site) and seem to be chosen because the area already stores all our dangerous mess.
Geoplogically stable? NO! – An earth quake 15 miles from Sellafield registered 3.5 on the richter scale in 2010 and was 8.9mlies below ground.
Deep bore holes that are sealed are a massive gamble – if some unforseen breach allows water in then what do we do to stop radioactive particles being pumped into dangerous places…water pressure below ground can be enourmous and any storage below ground carries this risk. Even storage at 100m down would make recovery of the stored material impossible if water flooded in from above – how could the waste be relocated if it is suddenly in a tunnel with water pressure of 100 tonnes per square metre?
