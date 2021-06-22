Bye Aerospace announces launch customers for eFlyer 800

Bye Aerospace has announced Jet It and JetClub as the launch customers for eFlyer 800, the Denver-based company’s eight-seat all-electric twin turboprop airplane.

Jet It and JetClub, fractional ownership sister companies in North America and Europe respectively, signed a purchase agreement for a fleet of eFlyer 800 aircraft plus options, along with four eFlyer 4 pilot trainer airplane purchase deposits.

Glenn Gonzales, Jet It’s founder and CEO, and Vishal Hiremath, JetClub’s founder and CEO, will now join Bye Aerospace’s Strategic Advisory Council.

Bye Aerospace reveals all-electric eFlyer 800

“As an aviation company run by aviators, we believe electric propulsion is the next major innovation in air travel, and Bye Aerospace will be one of very few manufacturers able to certify an environmentally sustainable aircraft that meets the needs of our expanding customer base,” Gonzales said in a statement.

“Sustainability is a core pillar of the JetClub philosophy,” Hiremath added. “Innovation in this context aligns with our future vision for the group, which is toward resilient, zero emission and affordable private travel. While private aviation contributes only 0.04% of global emissions, we are working toward zero percent.”

Bye Aerospace’s performance estimates for the eFlyer 800 include up to 320 knot cruise speed, 35,000 feet ceiling and 500nm range with 45-minute IFR reserves. Safety features include two wing-mounted electric motors, each with dual redundant motor windings, quad-redundant battery packs and a full airplane parachute. The airplane’s configuration consists of up to seven passengers and one or two pilots.

The company further claims that the eFlyer 800 will have one-fifth the operating costs of traditional twin turboprops and is geared for the air-taxi, air-cargo, regional and charter aircraft markets. Bye Aerospace is targeting a US FAA certification date in 2025 for the eFlyer 800.

Bye Aerospace is in the process of obtaining FAA Part-23 certification for the eFlyer 2 for professional flight training and the four-seat eFlyer 4 for air taxi, cargo and advanced training.