‘Delusional’ Carillion bosses slammed in report on company’s collapse

Bosses at defunct facilities management and construction company Carillion were ‘too busy stuffing their mouths with gold to show any concern for the welfare of their workforce or their pensioners.’
This damning conclusion, from Frank Field MP, chair of the Work and Pensions Committee, is one of several to be found in the final report on the company’s collapse, which has been compiled in conjunction with BEIS. In it, government is accused of lacking ‘decisiveness or bravery’ whilst Carillion’s directors are described as ‘delusional’ and ‘shysters’.
Before it went into liquidation on January 15, 2018, Carillion was one of the government’s biggest private contractors. In the UK alone it could count 20,000 staff working on construction projects. It delivered services to UK schools, prisons, hospitals and the MoD.
In July and September 2017 Carillion issued profit warnings but was still awarded contracts worth £1.3bn to build key sections of the planned HS2 network. Carillion went into liquidation in January 2018 with liabilities of nearly £7bn, including a £2.6bn pension deficit and around £2bn owed to suppliers, sub-contractors and other short-term creditors. The company’s cash position amounted to £29m.
“The company’s delusional directors drove Carillion off a cliff and then tried to blame everyone but themselves,” said Rachel Reeves MP, chair of the BEIS Committee. “However, the auditors should also be in the dock for this catastrophic crash. They are guilty of failing to tackle the crisis at Carillion, failing to insist the company paint a true picture of its crippling financial problems. The sorry saga of Carillion is further evidence that the Big Four accountancy firms are prioritising their own profits ahead of good governance at the companies they are supposed to be putting under the microscope.”
Reeves added that Competition and Markets Authority should look at the break-up of the Big Four accountancy firms – KMPG, PwC, Deloitte and EY – to increase competition and resolve conflicts of interest.
The report also criticises The Pensions Regulator (TPR) and Financial Reporting Council (FRC) for being ‘united in their feebleness and timidity’, and of being too ‘passive and reactive’ to make effective use of their powers.
“The collapse of Carillion exposed terrible failures of regulation,” said Reeves. “The government needs to stop dithering and act to ensure regulators are up to the job of intervening before companies fail, rather than trying to pick up the pieces when it is too late.”
Successive governments are similarly accused of ‘having nurtured a business environment and pursued a model of service delivery which made a collapse like Carillion’s almost inevitable.’
“Government urgently needs to come to Parliament with radical reforms to our creaking system of corporate accountability,” added Field. “British industry is too important to be left in the hands of the likes of the shysters at the top of Carillion.”
Does anybody really look carefully at a company’s accounts before awarding large contracts?
£7bn liabilities, £2.6bn pension deficit, and £2bn owed to creditors, doesn’t happen in a matter of a few months!
It appears that the published accounts were at best misleading. KPMG was heavily criticised for signing off the figures.
Reminds me of Enron, in the U.S. Their auditor, Arthur Anderson, was one of the “Big Five”. Now there are just four as mentioned in the article.
Nobody from the management of the regulators will go to jail for fraud and they’ll still walk away with their £millions so they weren’t ‘delusional’ at all – they all knew how it would work out because it always works out like that.
In 1971 (that is 47 years ago!) I could have written exactly the same report as Parliament has done in this case. In fact I actually did: and was ejected for my sins! by the three crooks who were the directors of the ex-public Co I was working for. But it gets better: as a shareholder (one share) and knowing intimately of the financial and other skulduggery in which they were engaged, (back-handers, bribes, failure to honour agreements, purchase of simple parts at inflated prices from a private Co in Switzerland (geddit) bullying harassment and intimidation of staff, journalists who questioned their nefarious ways) I wrote to the firm, its auditors, and the DTI. My reward this time was to be chased (plus wife and 10 month old baby) to the next AGM by private detectives: pinch yourself -it made Starsky & Hutch look tame- it actually happened. Two years later, the firm went belly-up ; about 1400 workforce lost their jobs, shareholders lost I estimate £100,000,000, suppliers £15,000,000 -customers were totally ‘scr**ed’- .
Of course the directors did pay some of the smartest lawyers in the land to bat away all criticism (including suing the then left-wing candidate for MP) -bamboozle the stock exchange regulators and so on. There is more, much more if any Engineer would like to receive it: mikeblamey@yahoo.co.uk. There have been occasions in the past where fellow bloggers have wondered about some of my views and comments: I believe they might accept that my comments are based upon rather well-established precedent!