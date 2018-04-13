Charity begins at MACH

With one day of MACH still to run, visitors and exhibitors have raised £2700 towards MTA Chief Executive Officer James Selka’s charity bike ride on behalf of Help for Heroes.

The cash has been raised by donations collected at a stand in Hall 7 made available to Help for Heroes by the MTA. Further amounts were raised in the organisers’ office, where exhibitors kindly donated a sum in lieu of a car parking charge.

“We have been bowled over by the generosity of the exhibitors and visitors at MACH 2018,” said Selka, who will embark on the 300-mile Big Battlefield Bike Ride 2018 in June. “I consider it a great privilege to have the opportunity to ride alongside some of our injured veterans who put their lives at risk in our name. I wish to thank all those who donated for such a deserving cause – it will really spur me on in June.”

James is part of a four-man team called MAMIL Tour de France aiming to raise a total of £11,000. If you wish to help them hit this target, please visit James’ JustGiving fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-selka2

Help for Heroes supports the wounded, injured and sick to live independent and fulfilling lives. It believes that those who put their lives on the line for us deserve a second chance at life for them and their families. The money you donate, and the time you give, allows Help for Heroes to help them regain their purpose, reach their potential and have a positive impact on society.