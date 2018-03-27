This week’s poll: Government seeks assurances on GKN acquisition

Business secretary Greg Clark has issued demands upon Melrose to protect strategic aspects of the proposed acquisition of UK engineering company GKN

In a new twist in the ongoing saga of the proposed acquisition of GKN by turnaround specialist Melrose, the secretary of state for business, Greg Clark, has sought a series of binding commitments before he will authorise the deal, which is worth £8.1bn.

Melrose, whose business model has been compared to corporate raiding, specialises in buying companies that it believes are undervalued, restructuring them to improve their performance and then selling them on. It issued its hostile bid to take over GKN on 12th March, offering 467p per share, valuing the company at £8.1bn. GKN is resisting the bid, offering to return £2.5bn to shareholders and agreeing to merge its automotive division with US company Dana, as well as selling other businesses such as its powder metallurgy operation, which is important for the 3D printing processes it employs in its successful aerospace division.

GKN is one of the UK’s oldest engineering companies, founded in South Wales as an ironworks in 1759. It operates in more than 30 countries, and has 59,000 employees, 6000 of whom work in the UK. In October 2017, it issued a profit warning, saying that a £40m charge on its North American aerospace business (resulting from two significant “external claims”, details of which were commercially sensitive) meant that its full year profits would be only slightly ahead of the previous year. GKN’s US aerospace operations include making parts for the Boeing 737 and Sikorsky’s Black Hawk helicopters, Sikorsky being a part of Lockheed Martin. This profit warning made the company a target for takeover bids. In one reaction to the takeover bid, Airbus said that it would be practically impossible to give new business to GKN if the takeover went ahead because it damaged long-term investment prospects in GKN, which could reduce R&D budgets and limit innovation; GKN currently makes the carbon fibre rear spar for the wings of the Airbus A350, among other components.

Melrose said that the £8.1bn offer would not be increased under any circumstances, but GKN insists that it undervalues the company and that it is not in fact as generous as Melrose states because a fall in the Melrose share price has reduced the value of the cash and shares offer that comprises the bid.

Greg Clark’s letter to Melrose chief executive Simon Peckham sets out a series of commitments that would be binding in order to make the bid for GKN successful. These include maintaining GKN’s operation as a UK business, with share listing and headquarters staying in the UK; maintaining its UK workforce and respecting its existing employment rights; remaining within certain R&D programs, such as eDrive and Wing of the Future; invest in training and development of workforce, including apprenticeships; guaranteeing prompt payment for suppliers; and making satisfactory arrangements for current and future pensioners.

In the letter, Clark also explains that his concerns result in part from GKN status as a long-standing supplier to the UK Armed Forces and security bodies of its allies, and states he is concerned that Melrose’s “short-term approach to ownership may not be compatible with maintaining long-term relationships which characterise the best interests of the defence field.” Therefore, he also states that the defence related businesses should have continuity of ownership and that the option of a short-term sale without the consent of the government could be excluded.

In response, Peckham characterises GKN’s proposals to resist the takeover as a “fire sale”, and has offered to make a legally binding commitment that the aerospace division will not be sold off before 1 April 2023. It would not be prohibited from floating the aerospace division on the UK stock market, and if it were approached by a suitable strategic purchaser for the division before the specified date, it would seek government approval for the deal.

We are making Clark's demands the subject of this week's poll. We would like to know which of his proposals our readers believe is the most important to protect the strategic aspects of GKN's business to the UK and its employees.

