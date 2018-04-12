Day four, MACH 2018 – what’s on in the seminar theatre?

Taking place in the main seminar theatre in Hall 6 , day four of the MACH seminar programme features insight into real-life applications of Industry 4.0 and a hotly anticipated appearance by Siemens UK CEO Juergen Maier.

10.00 – 10:30: The changing face of manufacturing in a digital age – Rab Scott, Head of Digital – AMRC

Google “fourth industrial revolution” and you get over half a million hits. But what does this phrase actually mean for UK manufacturing? How can they adopt this latest technology into their existing business, and where will the value be gained? This presentation will give an introduction to the adoption path and insights into how value can be extracted from industrial digitalisation.

10-45 – 11:15: Five Steps to Competitive Separation – Asif Moghal, Senior Industry Manager, Autodesk

The nature of demand, products & production is undeniably changing but what can you do about it? Asif Moghal of Autodesk shares 5 practical ways to embrace the future of making things and drive competitive separation, in an environment where traditional approaches just don’t cut it anymore.

11:15 – 12:00: BSI Discussion Panel – How to create digitized supply chains in manufacturing

Hugh Boyes – Director, Bodvoc Ltd

Dr. John Ahmet Erkoyuncu – Senior Lecturer Cranfield University

Steven Barr – Managing Director, Hennik Group

Jonathan Porter – International AM Business Development Manager, Renishaw plc



12:15 – 12:45 – Juergen Maier, CEO, Siemens UK

13.15 – 13:45 – Engineering Change: Katie Cresswell-Maynard, Chief Executive, Engineers Without Borders UK

In some way, all of the largest environmental and human development issues facing the global community have their solutions rooted in engineering. Engineers create and supply the technology and infrastructure that people use and rely on and are key to humanity’s responses to the grand challenges that we all now face. Engineers Without Borders UK is a charity dedicated to ensuring that engineers are inspired to work towards addressing these grand challenges in order to achieve sustainable development for the benefit of people everywhere. Come and listen to our story and find out how you can get involved. www.ewb-uk.org

14:00 – 14:30 Innovation, Creativity & Digital: Dr Nick Wright, Digital Manufacturing Sector Lead, Catapult Digital

How the early adoption of advanced digital technologies is disrupting and transforming the manufacturing sector

14:45 – 15:15 – MTA Report Launch

15:30 – 16:00 Additive Manufacturing: the national strategy illustrated by the challenges and opportunities of using AM in medical applications: Dr. Paul Unwin, Additive Manufacturing Strategy Steering Group (AM UK)

Today additive manufacturing is no-longer an aspirational technology, it is a ‘Must Have’ for the UK’s High Value Manufacturing sector to remain competitive globally. The national strategy published in September 2017 provides recommendations to enable UK industry to unlock the full commercial potential of additive manufacturing and presents the output of 3 years of work undertaken by the UK AM community. This presentation on the UK’s national AM strategy will be illustrated by the challenges faced by one of the highly regulated industry sectors. For the MedTech industry, additive manufacturing provides significant potential benefits but to integrate and commercialised AM is a complex and demanding process with challenges including design considerations, process control, the cleaning and validation of implantable devices and a dynamic regulatory environment.