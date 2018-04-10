Day Two, MACH 2018 – what’s on in the seminar theatre?

Taking place in the main seminar theatre in Hall 6 , day Two of the MACH seminar programme features insight into what industry 4.0 means for metrology and a panel discussion on the manufacturing implications of autonomy

10.30 – 11:00 Measurement 4.0: how measurement technology contributes to a new era of digital manufacturing – Thomas Rexer, Director Project Management, FARO

With IT and automation already well known and settled as part of modern production facilities, these basic principles are raised to a new level of both possibilities and challenges by the drivers of industry 4.0. Connectivity, advanced robotics and big data are among these drivers that not only set manufacturing itself in motion but also challenge the closely related quality assurance and measurement technology.

11:15 – 12:00 BSI Discussion Panel – How robotics & autonomous system transforming in manufacturing systems

Dan Palmer – Head of Market Development at BSI

Prof. Dr. Stephan Cameron Oxford University

Robert Garbett. Chief Executive, Drone Major Group

Andrew Banks Senior Field Application Engineer – LDRA Ltd

Ruptesh Pattanayak – Industry Solutions Executive – Manufacturing and Resources, Microsoft

12:15 – 12:45 Where next for UK manufacturing – Rhys Herbert, Senior Economist, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking

Rhys will analyse the international and domestic forces that are impacting on UK manufacturing. He will look at the recent developments in the sector. Then he will examine the outlook for manufacturing both in the short term and on a longer term horizon. In particular he will highlight some of the key issues and risks that are likely to drive performance.

13:00 – 13:30 UK Space industry opportunities for advanced engineering – Stephen Ringler, Head of Future Business, Satellite Applications Catapult

The UK space sector is positioned to turnover 10% of the global space market by 2030. This talk provides an overview of the sector, the players in manufacturing, and opportunities for advanced engineering

14:00 – 14:30 UK Export Finance: Giving UK manufacturers the exporting edge – Louis Taylor – Chief Executive – UK Export Finance

Louis Taylor, Chief Executive of UK Export Finance, will explore some of the international opportunities for UK suppliers, and how manufacturers can benefit from government-backed finance and insurance to help them succeed internationally.

14:45 – 15:15 Opportunities and Barriers for Through-life Engineering Services in the Machine Tool Sector – Dr. John Ahmet Erkoyuncu, Senior Lecturer in Digital Service Engineering

Offering integrated products and services is increasingly becoming a conscious and explicit strategy for manufacturers. This is being delivered through performance-driven services, which is offering opportunities for competitive advantage. The performance targets can be achieved by Through-life engineering services (TES). TES are a set of capabilities, techniques, business thinking and network behaviours that, when applied to major assets, optimizes their value and cost (e.g. keeping assets working better, for longer at lower cost). This presentation focuses on the current trends and challenges in TES experienced within the Machine Tool Sector (MTS). The presented findings are based on interviews and case studies with four organisations involved in MTS that are considering to offer service oriented solutions. Some of the key results to be presented indicate that TES brings with it significant technical, cultural, and corporate challenges for the traditional MTS, whilst creating many opportunities. The presentation will provide examples of how the MTS could approach the move towards succesful adoption of TES.

15:30 – 16:00 Good Practice for Managing Metalworking Fluids – Jenny Skeldon, HM Inspector of Health and Safety

The seminar will introduce new good practice guidance developed in partnership with HSE on managing metalworking fluids (MWF’s) to prevent ill health in machine workshops. The guidance is aimed at those with daily responsibilities for managing MWF’s but also provides advice for operators.

16:15 – 16:45 Supply Chain Challenges, requirements & opportunities John Wedley- Purchasing Site Leader, Safran Landing Systems UK Safran Group.