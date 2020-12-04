‘Design, Online’ webinar event returns with new topics!

‘Design, Online’, the latest webinar event for design engineers returns this month with two new sessions hosted by leading technology companies, igus UK and Beckhoff Automation UK.

There has never been a more crucial time to ensure your business is up-to-date with the latest trends and technology, but tiered lockdowns and social distancing make large-scale events and shows extremely hard at the moment. So, if you can’t go out and get the information you need, it has to come to you.

With that in mind, Eureka!, FAST and MADE in Ireland are running their third ‘Design Online’ webinar event on 10th December. This will consist of a series of webinar presentations from leading technology companies that you can watch live or download later.

Each webinar slot will be 20-30 mins long, with up to 10mins of Q&A. These interactive events will allow you to keep abreast of what’s happening in the market, make connections and advance your professional knowledge without even having to leave your desk.

TIMETABLE

10:00 AM GMT

igus UK

How to make your flexible cables more cost effective with igus®

John Barker, chainflex® product manager

Daisy Durrant, chainflex® cable specialist

11:30 AM GMT

Beckhoff Automation Ltd

Flying Motion by Beckhoff: UK XPlanar Launch

Alan Smith, Regional Manager Scotland and Ireland

