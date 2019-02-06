New automotive doctoral training centre for Bath University

Bath University is set to host a new Centre for Doctoral Training (CDT) focused on the automotive technologies of the future.

Backed by £5m of EPSRC funding, the CDT will operate within Bath’s Institute for Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems (IAAPS), a £60m research facility scheduled to open at the back end of 2020. The IAAPS facility will be based at the Bristol and Bath Science Park and will feature a range of state-of-the-art testing equipment. According to Chris Brace, CDT programme lead and Professor of Automotive Propulsion at Bath, the new centre will be the training ground for automotive pioneers seeking to build a more sustainable transport future.

“By creating an environment for our graduates to research new propulsion systems and the wider context within which they sit, we will nurture individuals who will lead the scientific, technological, and behavioural changes required to develop future generations of ultra-low emission, sustainable vehicles,” he said.

According to Bath, the CDT will take a multidisciplinary approach, drawing upon a 50-strong academic supervisor pool from an array of disciplines at the university. Graduates from a variety of backgrounds will be recruited from across a range of first degrees including engineering, sciences, management and social sciences. In total 86 studentships have been secured, 40 of which are funded by the EPSRC, 20 by the university and 26 by industrial partners.

“I am delighted the university has been successful in establishing this highly important and exciting Doctoral Training Centre,” said IAAPS programme director, Gavin Edwards. “The CDT in Advanced Automotive Propulsion Systems, as part of IAAPS, will cement Bath’s role in supporting the UK automotive sector.

“The cohort will support IAAPS in addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our age – the struggle to provide truly sustainable, affordable, connected, zero emissions transport needed by both industrialised and emerging economies.”

