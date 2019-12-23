DPSP is the only conference in the UK focusing on the application, ownership and management and design and development of power protection and control systems. Meet over 300 industry experts, get up to date on the newest developments and make new connections and partnerships to strengthen your business for years to come.
DPSP 2020: Developments in Power System Protection – 9 -12 March 2020 | ACC Liverpool, UK
