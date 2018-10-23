Dyson to manufacture electric vehicles in new Singapore facility

Dyson is to build its first advanced automotive manufacturing facility in Singapore, a move that will see the company’s electric vehicles launch in 2021.

The decision to build the two-storey facility in Singapore has been predicated in part by access to high-growth markets, an extensive supply chain, and highly-skilled workforce.

A 400-strong team is developing the vehicle on Dyson’s Campus at Hullavington Airfield, UK, which recently benefitted from an investment of £200m into new buildings and facilities including over 10 miles of test track.

Writing to Dyson staff, Jim Rowan, CEO of Dyson said, “The decision of where to make our car is complex, based on supply chains, access to markets, and the availability of the expertise that will help us achieve our ambitions.

“We will begin construction in December and it will be completed in 2020, meeting our project timeline.

“Our existing footprint and team in Singapore, combined with the nation’s significant advanced manufacturing expertise, made it a frontrunner.

“Singapore has a comparatively high cost base, but also great technology expertise and focus. It is therefore the right place to make high quality technology loaded machines, and the right place to make our electric vehicle.”

Dyson’s employs 1,100 staff in Singapore across its new Singapore Technology Centre at Science Park One and its Advanced Manufacturing Centre at West Park where it manufactures 21 million motors a year.

“Singapore is central to our future and we expect to more than double our team there,” Rowan said.

