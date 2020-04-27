Rolls-Royce and Airbus cancel E-Fan X project

E-Fan X, a joint effort between Airbus and Rolls-Royce to develop an experimental hybrid-electric aircraft, has been cancelled.
The project was launched in 2017 to explore the potential of hybrid-electric propulsion for commercial aviation and was due to undergo it’s maiden flight in 2021.
Commenting on the decision to cancel the programme Airbus CTO Grazia Vittadini said: “As with all ground-breaking R&T projects, it’s our duty to constantly evaluate and reprioritise them to ensure alignment with our ambitions. These decisions are not always easy. But they’re undoubtedly necessary to stay the course.”
Echoing Vittadini’s comments, Rolls-Royce CTO Paul Stein said: “…it has become clear to both parties that the actual requirement to carry out a test flight with all the elements integrated is not critical at this time. As an aircraft, E-Fan X was always designed to be a demonstrator only and never for actual use as a product in service.
The project, which had already reached a number of key milestones, would have seen a 2.5MW power generation system – comprised of a gas turbine driven power generation system and high power electronics – integrated and flown on a 100-seater Bae146 airliner by the end of 2021. This serial hybrid system would have been used to power an electric motor that would have replaced one of the aircraft’s existing geared turbofan engines.
Despite the cancellation, both Vittadini and Stein said that decarbonisation of aviation remains a major goal for both companies. “I’m more certain than ever that we need to continue full-speed ahead with our sustainability ambitions” said Vittadini. “But decarbonising the aviation industry is no small feat. To achieve this, we need to re-focus all of our efforts on technology bricks that will take us there.
She added that a number of important lessons had been learned from the project that were informing Airbus’ roadmap on future projects, and that that breakthroughs in hybrid architectures, high-voltage systems and battery technologies made through the initiative are already feeding into research efforts at Airbus E-Aircraft System Test House.
Stein added that Rolls-Royce plans to complete ground-testing of the power generation system in order to capture all of the lessons from the project. This will involve integrating the generator – which is now well advanced on test in Trondheim, Norway – with the control systems and thermal management systems. “From the Rolls-Royce perspective, our power generation system can and will be integrated into any future aircraft that is developed requiring a hybrid-electric propulsion system,” he said.
Perhaps RR / Airbus have at last seen the elephant in the room: the rest of the world, i.e. outside the EU, has no commitment to decarbonisation and wants low cost transport that is well proven and large scale. This was a virtue-signalling project that is best abandoned.
If the UK and the EU were to stop all direct carbon burning it would not reduce the world emissions by a measurable amount.
Possibly the realisation that current battery development is being outpaced by glaciers, and the weight of the batteries goes a long way towards making electric commercial flight which is profitable impossible. Note the emphasis on “generation” in the following very telling statement!
Disappointing announcement, but in light of the airlines’ difficulties from coronavirus, probably a sensible one financially. Engine development bankrupted RR once before.
The info on development info is heartening though and probably means there will be more work on it down the road when fiances are actually more secure.
Glacial pace? Now at 200 – 240Wh/kg. That should double in a few years:
https://www.economist.com/briefing/2020/04/23/lithium-remains-the-car-battery-material-of-choice
Experience from the car industry suggests that current Li-ion batteries are superior to fossil fuels for journeys of below 1 hour – it should already work for commuter flights. Get to 2 hours and most short haul flights in Europe could be electric.
I think the whole world has acknowledged the benefits of de-carbonisation (despite the economic cost) during the lock-down. The companies that will succeed need to be agile enough to take advantage of the opportunity and public support of new power sources. It is unfortunate that RR and Airbus are unable to make the financial commitment to this project, but I sincerely hope that they can ride the wave of optimism for greener initiatives and are looking creatively into the future, especially for short haul as suggested by Alex T.