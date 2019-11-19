Energy skills event targets students across East Anglia

Students from Norfolk and Suffolk will be able to get a taste of careers in the energy industry at an upcoming skills event in East Anglia.

Skills for Energy 2019 is taking place on Wednesday 27th November in the new £11.4m Energy Skills Centre at East Coast College, Lowestoft. According to the organisers, the event will aim to inspire the next generation of energy professionals with interactive STEM-based activities including virtual reality experiences, robot and ROV control, nautical chart treasure hunt, engine building and weld testing.

“This event is now in its fourth year and each year it has gained greater interest from industry exhibitors and students alike,” said Gemma Head, Skills for Energy programme manager at East of England Energy Group (EEEGR), which runs the event.

“We are really pleased to be able to host this event again within the region, highlighting the scale of the opportunities which lay ahead for the next generation of energy industry employees.”

Over 450 secondary school and higher education students are set to attend the event, with more than 30 companies exhibiting, including ScottishPower Renewables, EDF Energy, 3sun Group, James Fisher Marine Services, UEA, OPITO, Gardline, Orsted and Vattenfall. Skills for Energy 2019 is sponsored by OPITO and supported by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

“The energy industry continues to develop and progress at pace using new technology and innovation to enhance delivery; introducing new roles and ways of working,” said Jill Glennie, external affairs director at OPITO. “The industry requires a multi-skilled, technology-enabled workforce to continue to drive the digital agenda.

“OPITO is proud to sponsor and support EEEGR and the Skills for Energy programme. The annual event provides a fantastic schedule of activities, bringing the energy sector to life for attendees who will gain a clearer picture of the opportunities our sector holds for them.”

