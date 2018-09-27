Engineer Apprenticeship Degree aims to build careers in NDT

Skills Training UK has launched a Level 6 NDT (non-destructive testing) Engineer Apprenticeship Degree in partnership with the University of Northampton.

Skills Training UK said the Level 6 Engineer Apprenticeship Degree will be an opportunity for employers across STEM sectors to upskill senior staff with the latest NDT industry qualifications.

The launch took place at The British Institute for Non- Destructive Testing’s (BINDT) annual conference for NDT professionals, NDT 2018.

Stephen Crawley, chief operating officer at Skills Training UK, said: “We are delighted to be working with the university to launch one of our first degree level apprenticeships and offer yet another innovative training solution to support the engineering workforce.

“We know from our work within the sector that the NDT community has an ageing workforce and that there is a growing skills gap.

“The NDT Engineer Degree Apprenticeship addresses that challenge and is an exciting opportunity to deliver training of the highest possible standard so that the next generation of NDT specialists have the appropriate skills desired by employers.”

What are degree apprenticeships? Degree apprenticeships are a new type of programme offered by some universities. Students can achieve a full bachelor’s or master’s degree as part of their apprenticeship. These programmes are being developed by employers, universities, and professional bodies working in partnership. Source: UCAS

The Level 6 Engineer Apprenticeship Degree will be delivered through a combination of on-the-job training and e-learning, using the University of Northampton’s online training platform.

Abdeldjalil Bennecer, senior NDT lecturer, University of Northampton, said, “We are pleased to be working with Skills Training UK to offer this unique opportunity for NDT and STEM sector employers to upskill their staff to a degree level within their workplace.”

On completion of the Apprenticeship, NDT Engineer Apprentices will hold a degree (BSc NDT or BEng NDT) approved by BINDT as meeting the requirements of the NDT Engineer Apprenticeship.

What do NDT Engineers do? The NDT Engineers will be among the most senior NDT staff within an organisation and are often responsible for the oversight of all NDT operations, including the preparation of work plans and NDT procedures for other staff to work to. NDT Engineers use their acquired knowledge, skills and behaviours to enable NDT systems to operate safely, efficiently and in an environmentally-sustainable way, meeting the requirements set out by the employer and those of the professional body. NDT Engineers maintain and manage applications of current and developing technology and undertake engineering design and development within manufacturing, construction and operations. Source: Skills Training UK

