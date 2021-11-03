Enginuity Awards 2022 open for entries

The Enginuity Skills Awards are back for 2022 and open for entries, with The Engineer sponsoring the Graduate or Degree Apprentice of the Year prize.

Taking place on March 17, the gala dinner event will see awards given out across ten different categories, including Skills Champion of the Year, Digital Innovation and Best of British Engineering. Nominations for the awards close on November 26 and details of how to enter can be found here.

Enginuity has also announced that the most recent winner of the Best of British Engineering Award – Davina Kaur – has been appointed as an Enginuity Ambassador to represent the engineering and advanced manufacturing sectors. Robotics expert Davina (19) was honoured at the 2021 awards for her work on an advanced pharmaceutical testing system that is currently deployed on the frontlines of healthcare.

“British engineering has so much to be proud of,” Davina said at the launch of the 2022 Awards. “The Enginuity award – and now being appointed as an ambassador for the organisation has given me a real lift.

“My life is changing for the better so quickly and now the future couldn’t be more exciting.”

Enginuity CEO Ann Watson praised the achievements of Davina, making a favourable comparison between the young engineer and another inspiring Brit who has made a big impact of her own this year.

“Davina is the Raducanu of engineering!,” said Watson, referencing the 18-year-old US Open tennis champion. “It goes to show how quickly brilliant, dedicated engineers can make a difference.

“She emerged winning our Best of British Engineering Awards and is taking the world by storm.

“Engineers and engineering are humanity’s hope – it is down to them to forge a sustainable future for mankind. No one else can deliver that.”

The full list of award categories can be found below and nominations can be made at: https://enginuity.org/news-events/skills-awards/