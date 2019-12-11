EuroBLECH 2020 – Innovations for smart sheet metal working of the future

EuroBLECH 2020, the 26th International Sheet Metal Working Technology Exhibitions, takes place from 27 – 30 October 2020 at the Hanover Exhibition Grounds in Germany. As a vertical trade show, EuroBLECH covers the entire sheet metal working technology chain and offers the industry sector a unique marketplace for knowledge transfer, individual manufacturing solutions and worldwide business contacts. A total of 1,507 exhibitors from 40 countries and 56,307 trade visitors from 105 countries attended the previous EuroBLECH in 2018, which covered 89,800 square metres of net exhibition space at the Hanover Exhibition Grounds in Germany.

The EuroBLECH exhibition profile is clearly structured and covers the entire sheet metal working technology chain: sheet metal, semi-finished and finished products, handling, separation, forming, flexible sheet metal working, joining, welding, tube/section processing, surface treatment, processing of hybrid structures, tools, machine elements, quality control, CAD/CAM/CIM systems, factory equipment and Research & Development. Visitors at the show are sheet metal working specialists at all management levels in small and medium-sized companies as well as large enterprises, from a variety of industry sectors: mechanical engineering, steel and aluminium construction, the automotive industry and related suppliers, electrical engineering and appliances, aerospace and shipbuilding and more.

EuroBLECH is specifically targeted to the sheet metal working industry, featuring a global audience of visitors ready to invest and demonstrating a clear focus on technological excellence. It is the platform for international manufacturers and suppliers to the sheet metal working industry. Further information on EuroBLECH is available on the show website www.euroblech.com.