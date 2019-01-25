Promoted content: Fastener Fair Stuttgart 2019

Fastener Fair Stuttgart 2019 – the 8th International Exhibition for the Fastener and Fixing Industry

Fastener Fair Stuttgart 2019, the world’s leading exhibition for the fastener and fixing industry,

will take place from 19 – 21 March 2019 in halls 1, 3 and 5 at the Stuttgart Exhibition Grounds in Germany.

Around 900 companies from 40 countries will be presenting the latest technological developments

as well as conventional systems from all areas of the industry.

“The fastener and fixing industry is expecting a positive economic development in the upcoming years. Based on evolving global industry sectors like e-mobility, the aerospace and construction industries, a growing demand for fasteners and fixings is currently anticipated”, says Liljana Goszdziewski, Exhibition Director of Fastener Fair Stuttgart, on behalf of the organisers Mack Brooks Exhibitions. “The market has developed dynamically over the last couple of years, with new technologies and fields of application as well as the use of various new materials. In addition, hybrid fasteners have been well established in the industry. Therefore, fasteners and fixings are more frequently applied as flexible and highly functional solutions which are used in lightweight engineering as well as various other areas”, continues Liljana Goszdziewski.

The Fastener Fair Stuttgart Exhibition Profile covers all areas of the fastener and fixing industry: industrial fasteners and fixings, construction fixings, assembly and installation systems as well as fastener manufacturing technology. The show targets distributors, suppliers, engineers and other industry professionals and is therefore the meeting place for the whole industry.

Information for Visitors

Fastener Fair Stuttgart 2019 takes place in halls 1, 3 and 5 of the Stuttgart Exhibition Grounds and can be accessed via the entrance East. The opening hours are from 9.00 to 18.00 on Tuesday, 19 March, and Wednesday, 20 March, and from 9.00 to 15.00 on Thursday, 21 March 2019. The Exhibition Grounds in Stuttgart are located directly next to the airport and are easily accessible by car and public transport.

Tickets for the show are available in the Fastener Fair Stuttgart Online Ticket Shop. Make sure you buy your ticket online now and save up to 30%. Season tickets are €32 when bought online and €45 on-site during the show.

Plan your visit

A variety of online tools will help you make the most of your visit at Fastener Fair Stuttgart 2019. Use the Online Show Planner to optimise your time at the show, and browse the Online Show Preview to find out about exhibiting companies and their products.

Travel offers for visitors are also available on the show website. Find useful information on accommodation in Stuttgart and points of contact for your visa arrangements.

Stay up-to-date

The monthly newsletter of Fastener Fair Stuttgart will keep you up-to-date with information on the show and news from the industry. Simply sign up via the show website. In addition to that, you can follow the show on all the well-known social media channels.

www.fastenerfair.com/stuttgart