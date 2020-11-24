UK team provides custom fit for FFP3 masks

Industry and academia are working on reusable, medical grade FFP3 facemasks that are custom fitted from a scan of the user’s face.

MyMaskFit is working on the FFP3 mask – the standard recommended in healthcare settings – with experts from Birmingham University and King’s College London following the receipt of funding from Innovate UK.

The masks, which filter 99 per cent of aerosols, will be the first fully custom-fitted, reusable, filtering face piece (FFP) masks made to this standard in the UK.

MORE ON THE ENGINEERING RESPONSE TO COVID-19 HERE

Mask fit is critically important in healthcare settings, where an adequate seal is required between the mask and the face. Despite this requirement variations in mask design, and the inevitable difference in the shape of human faces, mean that this fit can be difficult to achieve. When healthcare staff find a mask that fits, it may not be available at the next round of supply.

Scientists from Birmingham University and King’s College London recognised these issues at the outset of the UK lockdown, and started a collaboration that brought together expertise in facial imaging, skin interfacing devices and 3D printing.

Starting in April, the project involved Professor Liam Grover, Director of the Healthcare Technologies Institute at Birmingham University, Dr Sophie Cox, Senior Lecturer in Healthcare Technologies, Birmingham University, and Professor Owen Addison, Chair of Oral Rehabilitation, and Dr Trevor Coward, Reader in Maxillofacial & Craniofacial Rehabilitation, at King’s College London.

Supported by the EPSRC as part of the UKRI COVID-19 response, the team produced a prototype for a customised mask seal to reduce exposure risk and fitting time, while also improving comfort for those who need to wear FFP masks all day, every day. Both universities filed patent applications during the course of the project, and the rights to these patents are being licensed to MyMaskFit.

MyMaskFit will now take the product through regulatory approval and bring it to market to meet the growing demand for FFP3 masks. The first masks will be manufactured in Swansea.

Paul Perera of MyMaskFit, who conceptualised the project, said: “MyMaskFit is bringing clinical knowledge, chemistry and manufacturing engineering expertise. The company is working with technology partners in the spirit of the UK’s Ventilator Challenge to accelerate the pace of innovation and development so we can supply the NHS and care homes with masks that fit their workers, who will be able to use a mobile device to scan their face, and receive a mask within 24 hours.”

A rapid scale-up of manufacturing operations is planned and will involve manufacturing partners, including cloud collaboration tools from Autodesk.

MyMaskFit plans to make technology available to developing countries and will be assisted in this endeavour by the Emergent Alliance.