Ford plans £230m investment into power unit production

Ford plans to invest up to £230m at its Halewood facility so that it can build electric power units for future all-electric passenger and commercial vehicles sold in Europe.
Power unit production at the site is expected to begin in mid-2024 with a planned capacity of around 250,000 units a year. The investment is subject to and includes government support through its Automotive Transformation Fund.
According to Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe, the move signifies Ford’s first in-house investment in all-electric vehicle component manufacturing in Europe.
Ford and SK Innovation to invest $11bn into electrification
The power unit is the complete all-electric assembly that replaces the engine and transmission in ICE vehicles. Halewood currently builds transmissions for a number of Ford passenger and commercial vehicles and exports 100 per cent of its production. Before being taken back into Ford ownership earlier this year, Halewood had been part of Getrag Ford Transmissions, the transmission manufacturing joint venture co-owned by Ford and Magna, for over 20 years.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Justin Benson, partner and automotive sector specialist at management consultancy, Vendigital, said: “Ford’s decision is a major milestone on the UK automotive sector’s journey to a zero emissions future. It’s also a stamp of approval from inward investors, signaling their confidence in the UK’s position within the global EV industry. We’re likely to see more automotive manufacturers following in Ford’s footsteps in the near future.
“However, while these kinds of announcements bode well for the UK’s net-zero transition, it’s important to bear in mind that a significant investment in Gigafactories will also be vital. This will be the next big challenge for the Government and will be key to level the playing field with other major EV manufacturing hubs.”
I still find difficulty in the short termism of “all electric”, when progress of “clean fuels” for ICE (and Jet) propulsion is well advanced.b
The investment is great news, however, infrastrure for charging is a key issue for consumer confidence. I cuurently cannot undertake my work with the limited range of current EV of 150/180 driving in the variable UK weather. Average long distance trips are around 330 to 410 miles. Therefore it is essential that a charging infrastructure similar to ICE vehicles is ‘universaliy’ available at realistic costs. I cuurently own a Honda petrol engined car and get 67mpg with no problems with 400miles is being easily achieved. Perhaps the a solution would be to invest in SMR ( small modular reactors) 7 to15MW having a very small footprint and they would be FBA giving much improved quality control. This would serve all levels of communities from village to large industry. 60MW in an area a little larger than 2 football pitches. Low in carbon and less of a blot on the limited landscape
Agree all support for local small nuclear reactors – I believe it’s the only scalable solution to meet the overall carbon-free demands.
Where are all the doom and gloom Brexiters now telling us that the UK will no longer be a motor manufacturer ?
Nissan, BMW, Tata (JLR), Toyota and now Ford, just to name drop a few investing £ billions.
Not to mention very healthy, Rolls Royce, Bentley and F1, looks like we are a better investment than the Euro zone.
And I voted to stay in. Sometimes its good to be wrong !
Great news. But ignores the elephant in the room. Investment needs to go into the energy infrastructure, without which none of the new products from the new factory are fully usable.
Agreed, IMO, SMRs are the way forward. So many positives with a smaller based, dynamic, infrastructure rather than with the monstrous mega, all your eggs in one basket, nuclear projects. So it is disappointing to see that the Government is planning to ‘invest’ in another Hinkley replica at the Sizewell site. That will mean at least another 15 years before anything happens and we still don’t have Hinkley up and running ! In that time we could probably have three or four SMRs online.
It’s good that Ford is investing, and the UK taxpayer, but most of the units produced will probably go overseas as the UK will not be able to afford the EVs or have a viable infrastructure to support their use.