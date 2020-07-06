FRV and Harmony Energy commission Tesla Megapack project

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) and Harmony Energy have commissioned their first utility-scale energy storage project at Holes Bay in Dorset.

The project uses six Tesla Megapack, lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 15MWh that are connected to the Southern Electric Power distribution network. They will provide the capability to store energy from renewable sources and afford peak-time flexibility to the UK National Grid.

In a statement, Felipe Hernández, Managing Director Engineering and Asset Management of FRV, said: “Holes Bay will be the first project in a strategic energy storage pipeline [for FRV] to be launched globally. We are pleased to join together with Harmony Energy in this project that demonstrates the economic and technical feasibility of the battery energy storage system while supporting the development of UK’s strategic sustainable energy program.”

The utility-scale energy storage facility operates using Tesla’s Autobidder AI software, a real-time trading and control platform.

Peter Kavanagh, CEO of Harmony Energy, said: “Utility-scale battery energy storage is critical to the future of the UK’s energy supply, often seen as the missing link in the UK’s renewable energy strategy, both in terms of controlling grid frequency and providing backup during periods of peak demand and supply. We’re delighted to have worked closely with FRV and Tesla to complete this project, which is the first in our pipeline of battery energy storage plant to be built in the UK.”

FRV’s future plan is said to include long-term investments in battery energy storage projects.

“We are already collaborating with governments, regulators, and partners around the world to lay the foundations for a new energy model,” Hernández said. “Energy storage plays a central and critical role to fully realise the power of renewable energy, and FRV acknowledges the value of this technology as a key element to achieve a decarbonized society.”