Funding secured for Whitelee Windfarm electrolyser

The Green Hydrogen for Scotland Consortium has secured £9.4m in government funding for the first phase of ScottishPower’s 20MW Whitelee Windfarm hydrogen production and storage facility.
ScottishPower, BOC and ITM Power are partners in the consortium that will use the Energy Innovation Portfolio funding to install a 10MW electrolyser and associated four tonnes of storage at Whitelee Windfarm near Glasgow.
Jim Mercer, business president, BOC UK & Ireland said: “The Green Hydrogen for Glasgow project is both innovative and exciting. It will help to shape the future of energy storage and demonstrate the value of hydrogen to Scotland’s growing low-carbon economy. This project will accelerate development across multiple disciplines – from production and storage to transportation and end use.”
MORE FROM ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
According to ITM Power, the project is designed to provide carbon-free transport and clean air for communities across the city and wider central belt region, with Glasgow aiming to become the first net-zero city in the UK by 2030. The facility aims to supply hydrogen – using renewable electricity and water as inputs to the production process – to the commercial market by the end of 2023.
Energy and climate change minister Greg Hands said: “This first-of-a-kind hydrogen facility will put Scotland at the forefront of plans to make the UK a world-leading hydrogen economy, bringing green jobs to Glasgow, while also helping to decarbonise local transport – all immediately following the historic COP26 talks.
“Projects like these will be vital as we shift to a green electricity grid, helping us get the full benefit from our world-class renewables, supporting the UK as we work to eliminate the UK’s contribution to climate change.”
The Energy Innovation Portfolio competition, run by the UK government’s Department of Business Energy Innovation and Skills (BEIS), called for innovative, replicable large-scale energy storage solutions which could provide a market competitive alternative to conventional commercial large-scale energy storage technologies.
BEIS added that an additional £2.25m in new funding will support the development of hydrogen skills and standards in the UK.
This funding, under the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, will see the British Standards Institution (BSI) develop technical standards for hydrogen products, and a consortium comprising Energy and Utility Skills and the Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers, will establish new standards and training specifications to facilitate the training of hydrogen gas installers.
I am looking forward to seeing in practice what the carbon footprint of the hydrogen really is.
Great news for Scotland where the roll out of electrolytic hydrogen and dispensing facilities gathers momentum. It would be interesting to know how BOC plans to store up to 4 tons of hydrogen; as hydrogen gas that takes up a lot of space, so liquid hydrogen might be the way that BOC (a subsidiary of Linde) plans to do this. Liquid hydrogen is more efficient to transport than gas, which is how Air Liquide and Air Products do it in France and the USA.
I am curious as to why the fuel is sought for transportation and not power smoothing. Perhaps with the Norway interconnector you dont need it? But where would this amount of hydrogen take you.
A tube trailer with steel cylinders can store up to 25,000 liters of hydrogen compressed to 200 bar (Wystrach GmbH, 2017a), which amounts to around 420 kg of hydrogen.
Mira cars by toyota use H2 compressed at 300-700bar. so lets say with a 2.5 tonnes production we ~100,000 litres of compressed gas…can find consumption figure in litres…..
The average fuel consumption was 0.55 kg/100km, with Mirai being able to store 5.6 kg of hydrogen leading to around 650 km (404 miles) under normal driving conditions, with less than 5 minutes refuelling time at a 700 bar refuelling station.
so 2500kg/day production / 0.55 kg for every 100 km = 454500 km, say 450,000 km of vehicle journeys; that is incredible and probably could put all of scotlands vehicles on hydrogen every day….. just need the vehicles to do so. minor problem! (sarcasm). But this would be fantastic news for hydrogen vehicles and if the production goes up, then most of northern england could convert also. Brilliant!
that’s weird; if i use the other figure…. 2500kg / day production / 5.6 kg = 446 tank fulls of hydrogen. so 650 km * 446 tanks = 290,000 vehicle km/day. So something isnt right on these figures i took from https://newsroom.toyota.eu/toyota-mirai-breaks-world-record-for-distance-driven-with-one-fill-of-hydrogen/. Annoying bunch.
ok, this web site helps; https://driving.ca/auto-news/entertainment/toyota-mirai-sets-world-record-for-distanced-traveled-on-hydrogen
so on a full tank the car did 1000km ; 1000 km*446 tanks = 446,000km so that ties in with the first set of figures…. so nearly half a million vehicle miles a day. That’s huge!
I got the rpoduction figures from New Civil Engineer; ‘Developed by ITM Power and BOC, in conjunction with ScottishPower’s hydrogen division, the facility will be able to produce enough green hydrogen per day – 2.5t to 4t– that, once stored, could provide enough zero-carbon fuel for 225 buses travelling to and from Glasgow and Edinburgh each day’.
The Whitelee project’s quoted 20MW capacity – as is common for windfarm projects – is peak capacity. Assuming a nominal 50% “capacity factor”, then at face value, a 10MW electrolyser seems about right. But if one day the wind farm generates 18 MW and the next 2 MW, they cannot claw back the “lost” 8 MW from the previous day. A truer test would be to build a 20 MW electrolyser, so they can absorb all the wind power available at any time – and learn something about the turndown performance and stop-start operation of the larger unit
On storage: I estimate 10 MW would produce approximately 250kg hydrogen per hour, so 4 tonnes of storage would represent 16 hours hydrogen production. This isn’t enough. Windy weather can be higher or lower than average for sustained periods significantly longer than a 24 cycle (several days to more than a week) http://fluke.org.uk/images/f/f6/WindSolar2019.pdf
7 days’ storage seems the right order of magnitude to test the business model
Of course it is easy enough for a pilot project of this scale to export any excess electricity to the grid and not worry if they run out of hydrogen in a period of calm weather – but surely the whole point of a pilot is to model the full scale system; potentially 30 to 40 GW of offshore wind generation …