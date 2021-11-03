Future energy: the biggest puzzle we have ever had to solve

Gary Lock, of Frazer-Nash Consultancy, pieces together the complicated elements of the Net Zero picture.
Net Zero by 2050: it’s a global goal, and one that the UK government is committed to, with an interim target to cut emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 compared to 1990 levels. Ambitious carbon budgets, underpinned by an Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy and a ‘10 Point Plan for a green industrial revolution’, are all elements of the jigsaw making up the Net Zero 2050 picture.
But the real puzzle, for me, is will the UK strategy work? There are multiple strands to achieving net zero: wind, solar, nuclear, hydro, tidal, geothermal, biomass, and many others. We also need to transport and store this energy, be it in the form of hydrogen, pumped hydro, batteries, compressed gas, thermal reservoirs – the list here is just as long.
Most experts agree that, to achieve our net zero targets, we will need all of these pieces of the jigsaw, plus others that are yet to be conceived and realised, such as nuclear fusion. So, what will the energy landscape look like in 2050? Where should investors be heading with their booty? And the big questions: Will these technologies be enough? Can we distribute the energy to where it is needed by our homes, industry and transport?
It strikes me that, where we have a free market, driven by city corporates and their shareholders, decisions will be made on a financial basis with little consideration as to whether the ‘whole picture’ provides the solution we require. Yes, the government can offer grants, incentives and realistic carbon taxes, to try to shape the landscape but, in a free market, they can only influence, not direct.
Whilst some might see it as a regressive move, I can see a need for a body similar to the old Central Electricity Generating Board (CEGB), which was finally dissolved in 1990. Someone needs to start assembling the jigsaw of power-producing technologies, storage and distribution, to see how many pieces there are, how big they need to be, and how they need to be arranged to achieve Net Zero in 2050. At present, the strategy appears to be to promote ‘green generation’ as much possible, where we can (offshore wind winning the prize at the moment), and hope that, by the end of it all, we’ll achieve our goal. I don’t think that is enough.
In essence, we need two crystal balls. The first, to show us how much power we will need in 2050 and beyond, and in what form that power will be required. And the second to show how that power will be produced, stored and distributed. But we really need to get looking into these crystal balls now, because these are the kind of visions we will need to inform the actions we are taking to deliver Net Zero.
Maybe we should start with what we can’t do? We can’t use the existing electricity grid for charging the expected number of electric cars or heating houses. There is just not the grid capacity. So we either need to increase capacity, or change the way we distribute and use electricity. Perhaps local smart grids are the answer? These may work well for rural communities, but not for larger conurbations. There is a similar problem with the gas grid. Even at today’s usage, if we were able to replace methane with hydrogen, the national gas grid capacity would fall short by a factor of three. Again, do we invest in a larger capacity grid or use gas in different ways?
Heating our aging housing stock is another piece of the jigsaw that we need to fit into our picture. Many of our houses are thermally inefficient. It may be difficult to make them thermally efficient, but they can, and should, be improved. Reducing energy consumption is the low-hanging fruit on the Net Zero tree, and we should be taking the opportunity to harvest it while we can. Heat pumps are offered as a solution to our home energy challenges as they offer tremendous efficiency, up to 4KW of heat for 1KW of electricity. But you need a thermally efficient house or a massive heat pump for the majority of our housing stock, making their use impractical for many. Air sourced heat pumps also struggle below minus five degrees Celsius – just when you really need them to work.
Now, if our jigsaw were not complicated enough. We need, throughout transition, to maintain the delicate trilemma of safety, security of supply and affordability. To achieve the latter requires the general public to put their collective shoulders behind ‘net zero’. It’s going to involve eye watering investment and higher bills for both industry and the public. They say everyone has their price, but what is that price? And how do you value the pound in your pocket against an environmental catastrophe that is unlikely to severely affect the generation currently holding the purse strings? It’s a big ask.
You may think from reading this that my glass is half empty – not so! Technology is moving so fast that I believe the jigsaw can be completed, and that there will be enough puzzle pieces to fill our Net Zero 2050 picture. But as engineers, this is where our expertise will be essential – we have to work out how many pieces we need, and what size they are. What we haven’t got, is a picture on the jigsaw box lid to guide us to the solution. We need a modern-day CEGB equivalent, a body that can work with industry, academia, suppliers and wider society across both generation and storage to share the bigger picture – to show us that puzzle box lid – so we can see our work, collectively, is helping to fit together these pieces.
Undoubtedly, the picture will change and evolve with time, as new innovations and technologies are developed, and some of the pieces will need to be rearranged but, working together, we will be further towards completing our Net Zero picture than as separate pieces spread about the table. For engineers, this is probably one of the most exciting challenges we will ever face, but solving puzzles is what makes us tick!
Gary Lock, Frazer-Nash Consultancy
Thanks Gary for a first class article that sums up our climate change dilemma very well.
I am now retired having worked in several sectors of the energy industries: Dowell-Schlumberger, Texaco Europe and Dow Corning Europe, so I am using that experience together with my chemistry degree to help to clarify the issues that need to be resolved to get the UK and the world to net zero fossil emissions by 2050; I do this freely in the hope that I may help to make the world a better place for my 7 grandchildren.
I certainly agree with recreating the CEGB but it needs to be UK wide rather than just for England and Wales. Then, apart from massive investment in renewable energy generation and storage systems, we also need nuclear.
The government must get off the fence and give Rolls Royce SMR the green light. To this end, fueled for life reactors that will burn the massive stock of Pu at Sellafield is sensible so that we can both have years of supply security and dispose of the stockpile which we can’t sell or give away.
The main problem then is securely transporting the fuelled reactor to site and disposing of it with waste after 40 years. Here, accelerated mutation of high level waste should be considered. Once the SMR pod has burnt up all its fuel, it can be swapped for whatever is working – eg thorium based fission or small fusion reactors.
Whatever happens, becoming energy independent is important. We currently have about 60GW of capacity and to meet all the transport needs replacing fossil fuel, this needs to be increased to at least 100GW even if we just replace north sea gas with hydrogen, more if everyone has electrically powered heat pumps of course but that needs a housing policy as well.
This sort of thing is not difficult to envisage but our short term attitude which led to the post privatisation dash for gas must be avoided. France has a rolling 100 year plan (and 100GW already). Ours is leave it to the market.
At last a comprehensive review of what may be achievable BUT with serious comment as to what must also be done as part of the overall picture if we are to get there. No greenwash at all.
Interesting article that just highlights the problems. Research yes, most people think research is important but at present, the UK just wishes to waste taxpayers money by investing in half-baked ideas that have not been thought through. The other issues are is there really a crisis? Many think not. So maybe first look at climate claims by both sides of the argument then have a well thought out plan before wasting taxpayers money.
Yocto quasars should do the trick, don’t know when though?
At last – good engineering analysis of the whole system of energy from ‘creation’ to end use. Something some of us have been pointing out for ages in the face of never ending wonderful marketing pieces about the latest hi-tech vehicle. Clearly our government hasn’t a clue and could easily set this ball rolling but haven’t. Probaby because there isn’t a fast big buck to be extorted for a few oligarchs. Call me a cynic but a central view is essential to co-ordinate all that is needed, including publicising some of the unpalatable consequences of not doing something along with the costs and issues arising from the transition through to what will be a new economy and ways of living and working.
I agree with the earlier reviewers that this is the first bit of pragmatic realism about the UK’s future energy needs for a long time. The recreation of the CEGB would be a really good starting point: the CEGB had a duty to protect long term supplies and long term electrical security: both sadly neglected since its demise. It looks as if the only long term hope at present is SMRs, unless the fusion process is developed faster than appears likely at present.
Wouldn’t argue with any of this, but it would have been nice to have had some size numbers in the article. And while engineers will deliver the solutions, they have to be financed, so there’s an added complication there as well. Current global cost, from PwC documents is US$9.9 trillion per annum, or about US$1,400 in tax per head per annum. But the developing world is going to need help in funding their own changes, so we are probably looking at US$2000 per head per year tax. These numbers could be reduced by engineering improvements over the decade and by implementing carbon taxes, so please feel encouraged to get moving on this, engineers.
With the current bunch of poundshop fascists in charge I think the chances of them actually doing something useful in terms of global heating are slim to non-existent. Keeping fuel duty at the same level for the last 9 years, reducing the cost of some types of alcohol, green heating schemes with completely inadequate funding etc etc.
Back to reality at last .
CEGB rebuild with government doing what Engineers recommend on energy supply should be put into law.
Had it been done in 2004 then we would have had 3x 3GW Nuclear reactors up and running today.
Sited at Heysham 3, Bradwell 3 and Hinkley Point 3 (DC link feeding through Aberthaw 275KV sub), to support S Wales and S Ireland interconnector.
As it is we have 1/2 a Hinkley C which will produce expensive power paying back EDFranc.
Adding a Sizewell 2 would give the UK a radially sited Nuclear generation, linked to the existing grid, capable of producing 40% of the UK base load.
Reducing reliance on the Dash of Gas 1 & 2 gas turbine using expensive and insecure LPG.
Finally, NO baby Pu loaded RR reactors unless you want to increase the risk of terrorisum.
We already have a whole fleet of SSBNs waiting to be cut up and their successors to follow them.
Don’t get carried away with the success of RN sub reactor performance.
It hasn’t been fault free and its reapplication on to industrial sites needs real security.
NOT the G4 type but the real military or old style Atomic police ……
Lets just get on with 4 new 3GW nuclear Power Stations and that will be a start for the 2035s onwards. Over reach on baby surface located reactors has NO EXPERIENCE.
As a USA person with English heritage, I am interested in your issues. I like to read The Engineer. My belief is that worldwide engineering effort should be focused on improving what we are currently good at. Nuclear power, Dams and yes, “fossil” fuels support our civilization so let’s not shoot ourselves in the foot by outlawing them before we have something better! Government is not the answer, it is the problem. I am working on a puzzle piece, improving the IC engine by eliminating the crank and everything that goes with it. You have a great company in Britain that supports that effort.
Could Mr Lock provide the reasoning behind his assertion “Even at today’s usage, if we were able to replace methane with hydrogen, the national gas grid capacity would fall short by a factor of three.” AFAIC this was argued and concluded in a previous comments section. To summarise: hydrogen having only 1/3 the calorific value of natural gas you’d need to triple the flow/velocity to deliver the same energy. Pressure drop, however, varies with v²/ρ and the density(ρ) of hydrogen is 1/8 that of NG, so virtually offsetting the v² effect …
The single issue dominating the ‘whole picture’ is the power industry’s LOW capacity for innovation. The CEGB had 3,000 staff employed on R&D. The national distribution grid was not and never could be built by the private sector. In fact, private generators opposed the very idea! They tried to maintain their monopoly so there was no competition on price with other regions.
National Grid now ‘invests’ a paltry 0.1% of revenue in R&I, because there’s NO profit in it. Worse still, the Electricity Act 1989 forbade NG from engaging in any generating activities and energy storage is ‘defined’ as generation. So, we’ve inherited an industry structure which is ‘designed’ to be NOT fit for purpose. (on purpose?!)
It is admittedly an accident, but we are now stymied by the technical incompetence of having no way to define the difference between electricity storage and energy storage. The latter simply has to be located BEFORE electricity generation. Demand-side ‘flexibility’ is a non-starter for grid operations.
An excellent and thought provoking article Gary. The related issue you touched on was how the ‘energy requirement’ part of the jigsaw is managed. For example, how is the efficiency of ageing housing stock to be improved. How are the consequent demands on our natural habitat to be managed, both in terms of actual sustainable calorific value and materials (e.g. rare earth metals). Once again engineers, policy makers and scientists all need to inform and listen to public opinion in a ‘grown up’ way that accepts the challenges without politicising it.
The article is too narrowly focused. Why not address the non-CO2 global warming chemicals such as halon, CFC-11/12 and HCFC-23 illegally produced by China? Why not address the carbon soot emitted by coal burning that changes the glacier and ice field albedo? Why not address new efficiency technologies, such as Coil Driver, that allows motor coil switching and improves EV speed, range, climability, and torque, while also allowing for more efficient recharging of vehicles? Why not talk about the new batteries becoming available (such as aluminum graphene) that are superior to LiOn and are safer, faster charging, have deeper discharge depth, last longer, and don’t use lithium, cobalt, rare earths, or any exotic material.