Gas grid hydrogen energy storage could boost renewables claims IMechE

The Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) has called on the UK government to support investment into technology that would enable excess electricity to be stored in the gas grid in the form of hydrogen.
The report: ‘Energy from Gas: Taking a Whole System Approach’, calls for more support for power to gas technology, which is when excess electricity on the National Grid, from either high level renewable generation or low demand, is used to create hydrogen through electrolysis.
Investment in this area could, it claims, help overcome the intermittency challenges associated with wind and solar energy: one of the key barriers to increasing the UK’s renewable capacity.
The UK gas grid has the potential to store excess electricity in the form of hydrogen, for a greater amount of time than some other forms of energy storage, such as batteries.
This hydrogen can then be used in all areas of the energy system producing low emissions fuel for transport, reducing the CO2 emissions from the heating system, reused to generate electricity as well as a greener feedstock for industries such as ammonia and plastics production.
This could present the country with a chance to be a world leader in power-to-gas and hydrogen technology
Making a series of recommendations on how power to gas technology could be used to transform the UK energy system the report calls on the government to create an industrial forum that brings together the nuclear, renewable power and gas sectors to promote the generation and storage of hydrogen for use across the UK energy system. It also recommends that government should work with the gas industry to promote the use of up to 20 per cent hydrogen in the gas distribution network including change in pipes and materials by 2023.
Finally, it suggests that government commissions a comprehensive comparative study of the long-term sustainability of materials used to create lithium ion EV batteries versus power-to-gas/gas systems and fuel cells, to identify appropriate technology and life cycle approach.
The lead author of the report, and head of Eengineering at the IMechE Dr Jenifer Baxter said: “Government and industry need to step up efforts to provide funding programmes and demonstration sites to encourage the greater use of hydrogen as energy storage. The UK has a strong track record of being at the cutting edge of new energy developments, and this could present the country with a chance to be a world leader in power-to-gas and hydrogen technology.”
If we have too much electricity, the most effective way to reduce carbon emissions is to throttle back on the Fossil Fuel PowerStations.
There is no surplus of green energy. we are burning fossil fuel every second of every day.
Nor will there be a surplus of green energy any time soon.
ah, but will there BE any excess electricity after 2025 when all the coal plants close? And what about the economics? Wind generators get constraint payments of £70 per MWh or 7p per kWh for NOT generating when the grid is over capacity; this requires no capital investment nor operating cost on their part. Assume for a moment that a billionaire philanthropist provides all the electrolysis plants and distribution for free, the wind generators will STILL want to be paid as least as much to produce and distribute hydrogen as they are presently getting in constraint payments. Say it takes 5 kWh electricity to produce 1 Nm3 of hydrogen, calorific value 13 MJ/m3 or 3.6 kWh/m3 which is injected into the gas grid to pertially offset natural gas usage. The cost?
Price per kW heat from burning hydrogen 7p * 5 / 3.6 = 9.7p
Price per kW heat from burning natural gas is … 3p?
Fossil fuel power stations don’t like being throttled back, it is easier to curtail renewables like wind when there is excess energy on the grid, it is one of the reasons the mainstream media claims it does not work when they see wind turbines idle during periods of low demand. Energy storage is getting cheaper as the cost of batteries continues to plunge, hydrogen gas would be better used for replacing gas used for domestic heating. Battery storage also has better frequency response than using spinning reserves to maintain the grid frequency during high demand on the grid. See the dramatic effect that the Tesla battery in Australia has had in reducing the market cost of electricity by responding faster than traditional gas peaker plants.
https://reneweconomy.com.au/tesla-big-battery-moves-from-show-boating-to-money-making-93955/
Storing excess energy as hydrogen seems to me a better idea than using batteries. Batteries might be good for short periods of cover but hydrogen or liquefied air could be environmentally better for longer term storage due to lower material use.
Why should it be funded by the poor old tax payer? Shouldn’t it be funded by the gas companies? Or if the tax payer does fund it, then shouldn’t we all get cheaper gas?
Simple high mass – high radius of gyration – low RPM flywheels offer the most appropriate, most efficient and most sustainable storage method and can be used for hundreds of years in the same way without any loss of performance or capacity.