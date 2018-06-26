Government refuses to fund Swansea Bay tidal lagoon project

The government will not fund Tidal Lagoon Power’s proposed tidal energy plans in Swansea despite a government report advocating exploratory pathfinder projects.
Speaking in parliament, business secretary Greg Clark said six tidal lagoon projects proposed by TLP ‘do not meet the requirements for value for money’.
“Taking all the costs together, I have been advised by analysts that, by 2050, the proposal that has been made – which would generate around 30TWh per year of electricity – could cost up to £20bn more to produce compared to generating that same electricity through a mix of offshore wind and nuclear, once financing, operating, and system costs have been taken into account,” he said. “That could cost the average British household consumer up to an additional £700 between 2031 and 2050, or the equivalent of £15,000 for every household in Wales.”
TLP’s proposed proof of concept in Swansea would have seen a 320MW facility built with 16 turbines built by General Electric and Andritz Hydro. Following Swansea, the company would have scaled-up at sites located in Cardiff, Newport, West Cumbria, Colwyn Bay, and Bridgwater Bay.
In his January 2017 report, Charles Hendry said tidal lagoons can play a cost effective role in the UK’s energy mix, adding that moves should be made ‘as swiftly as possible’ to a pathfinder project.
According to Clark, the Hendry Review found also that a programme of six lagoons would cost over £50bn and be 2.5 times the cost of Hinkley Point C to generate a similar output of electricity.
“Enough offshore wind to provide the same generation as a programme of lagoons is estimated to cost at least £31.5bn less to build,” he said. “In terms of energy reliability, the generation of electricity would be variable rather than constant with a load factor of 19 per cent compared to around 50 per cent for offshore wind and 90 per cent for nuclear.”
According to the assessment commissioned by BEIS, the Swansea Bay proposal would not provide value in relation to subsequent construction costs, nor would it deliver export potential.
Commenting on yesterday’s announcement, Mark Shorrock, founder and chief executive, TLP said: “[Clark] says Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon will cost three times nuclear. This is incorrect. Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon will add just 30 pence to consumers’ bills whereas Hinkley Point C will add £12 or more to bills.
“The offer to the UK government for Swansea is at the same price as nuclear for a small pathfinder which as he acknowledges is 0.15 per cent of the UK’s energy requirements. The UK’s second proposed tidal lagoon at Cardiff would be 88 times less expensive for consumers than Hinkley. Furthermore, the £1.3bn build cost of Swansea is privately funded. It is not a cost to consumers as suggested by Mr Clark.
“This is a vote of no interest in Wales, no confidence in British manufacturing and no care for the planet. Justified through a faux concern for consumers who would readily invest in a British tidal power industry for today and for future generations.”
Let us know your thoughts on Clark’s decision by taking part in our weekly poll
How can the government say it is poor value for money when they are spending 120 million on under grounding six pylons on Hale Purlieu in the New Forest,most locals are against this but they are still pushing ahead with it.
Whoa! When did wind get to a load factor of 50%?? Is that 50%, 50% of max output for 50% of those that are actually turning.
The two sides seem to be using widely different cost/return figures but the French managed a tidal barrage about 50 years ago, and the Dutch are past masters of barrage construction. Perhaps we need to look a little more closely at the results from others to determine the true value of the scheme, rather than relying on ‘finger-in-the-air’ figures derived from biased sources.
The load factor for offshore wind – and the article specifies offshore – can actually be slightly above 50%. Danish offshore wind farms reported load factors of 53% in 2017
Questionable figures being bandied around & short minded thinking aplenty.
‘2.5 times the cost of Hinkley Point C’ – I’m guessing this doesn’t factor in any waste sequestration costs.
Well let us tax payers all hope this represents sanity finally being adopted within government energy policy.
Surely someone can show us the true figures of costs, and cost per kWh ? Maybe a job for an investigative journalist on ‘The Engineer’ ? Is the government working from the same data as Mark Shorrock ? How can the opinions be so different ?
My gut feeling, having read several articles, is that the lagoons would be worth trying, but I’d like to see a proper analysis of projected costs and outputs. This is at least a type of generation on which the outputs can be closely predictable.
Shame they did not find a way to factor in storage from excess wind power during neap tides which could have had a significant impact on the numbers
I’m all in favour of projects of this nature, provided the electricity produced can be sold at a reasonable rate (i.e. unlike the disadvantageous deal agreed for Hinckley Point) and the construction can be carried out without ecological harm.
However, Private Eye have been reporting on this project for quite some time now, exposing its negative aspects. From memory, they question the overall economics, some allegedly dodgy financing arrangements and the ecological impact of quarrying the millions of tons of stone needed from St Keverne, a beauty spot and marine conservation area.
Someone remind me: which political party is presently in so-called Government in the United Kingdom (kept there by some MPs from N Ireland who have extracted billions in (where I being uncharitable I would call bribes) hand-outs and quite unnecessary expenditure…ane which party holds most of the seats in the area where this valuable experiment was to be tried out?
Did someone say something about a National Plan and infrastructure committee? Forget it as long as party comes before strategic analysis.