Switch on for grid-scale battery storage system

The UK’s first grid-scale battery storage system connected directly to the transmission-network has been activated as part of the £41m Energy Superhub Oxford (ESO) project.
The government-backed project, led by Pivot Power, is said to integrate energy storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging, low carbon heating and smart energy management technologies in efforts to decarbonise Oxford by 2040. The system is the first to go live as part of Pivot Power’s plans to deploy up to 40 similar sites throughout the UK.
The 50MW lithium-ion battery energy storage system – connected to National Grid’s high-voltage transmission system at the Cowley substation on the outskirts of Oxford – is the first part of what will be the world’s largest hybrid battery, combining lithium-ion and vanadium redox flow systems.
Pivot Power, part of EDF Renewables, is developing the battery energy storage system together with an 8km private wire network, which will share the connection to the high-voltage transmission network and deliver power to public and commercial EV charging locations across the city. The first of these will be the UK’s largest public charging hub at Redbridge Park & Ride, which will include 38 fast-to-ultra-rapid chargers when it opens later this year.
Project partner Wärtsilä provided battery energy storage technology, underpinned by its GEMS Digital Energy Platform that dynamically manages energy systems. Habitat Energy will optimise the battery trading and revenue generation using their AI-enabled PowerIQ platform.
In a statement, Matt Allen, CEO of Pivot Power, said: “This is the first grid-scale battery to directly connect to the transmission network in the UK, and represents a key milestone for the completion of Energy Superhub Oxford and our mission to accelerate the UK towards net zero.
“We are planning up to 40 similar sites throughout the country, totalling up to 2GW of battery storage – forming a key pillar of EDF’s plan to develop an additional 10GW of battery storage globally by 2035.”
The second element of the project, the vanadium redox flow battery, supplied by Invinity Energy Systems, will come online later this year. Once operational, Oxford University will evaluate the performance of the hybrid battery against a digital twin.
This article omits the most important aspect of an energy storage system: how many MWH. An AA battery could give a GW for a microsecond or so before blowing up. The deliverable power is impressive, but without the time element means little.
Please! This is an ENGINEERING magazine. Battery storage capacity is measured in watt-hours (or in joules, if you prefer). Unless 50MW is actually 50MWh (2GWh, 10GWh), then it’s like trying to tell someone how big their bathtub is measured in litres per minute, or how tall you are in cm per second.
Of-course the actual peak power capability is also useful to know, but if this article is taken literally it tells us nothing about battery capacity.
You beat me to it, Jack. . .
As usual, the MWh figure is absent, because it’s a bit of an embarrassment. This puny capacity of ELECTRICITY storage just adds more to the poor consumer’s burden. It’s always worthless.
As their White Paper stated (an afterthought?) the government needs to set in law, a mandatory definition of electricity storage and so end this idiotic installation of unnecessary infrastructure.
https://www.carbonbrief.org/in-depth-qa-how-does-the-uks-energy-white-paper-aim-to-tackle-climate-change
ENERGY storage: The paper commits to legislating to define electricity storage in law, “removing another barrier to flexibility”. The biggest barriers to progress are the BEIS and Boris.
“optimise the battery trading and revenue generation using an AI-enabled PowerIQ platform.”
There would be NO revenue ‘generated’ by Before-Generator ENERGY Storage and NO additional Capex entailed in the switch from conventional HAWTs to floating wind/wave, along with integral air/water accumulators. It naturally pays for itself by eliminating intermittency and utilising ALL the energy that would otherwise go to waste, due to curtailment. (which will cost £1bn/year soon.)
A 1GW windfarm of HAWTs is a liability, for 25 years. BGES enabled wind/wave is a flexible 1GW generation asset for twice that service life, at lower O&M costs. (done by boat, not helicopter!)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/science-environment-57519392
Jack Broughton is quite right! The entire output of Tesla’s mega battery factory to date would power the USA (on average annual rate of consumption) for just two or three minutes so I can’t see this project doing much to bridge the gap when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow.
Sure to be a wad of taxpayer’s dosh in there somewhere?
Hello. This is a one hour lithium-ion system (50MWh) designed to respond in milliseconds to faults on the network and provide frequency response, buying vital time for the system operator to respond to and manage unplanned interruptions. This type of technology is critical to ensure safe, reliable power supplies as we transition to a low carbon system. We will of course need a mix of storage types/durations and this system will form part of a hybrid battery combining lithium-ion with a longer duration (2MW/5MWh) vanadium flow battery, to evaluate and demonstrate the benefits of different technologies. Pivot Power