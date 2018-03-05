Ditch ground floors to protect buildings from tsunamis, study suggests

Research carried out at the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) has suggested that sacrificing the ground floors of buildings may be the best way to protect them from tsunamis.
PhD student Davide Wüthrich conducted a number of experiments using the Swiss university’s Laboratory of Hydraulic Constructions (LCH). A small metal box with numerous openings was used to simulate a building with multiple windows and doors. The box was placed in a 15.5m canal that could replicate tsunamis and storm surges. Wüthrich carried out over 350 different experiments in the test canal, each time changing the number, height and/or size of the openings.
Once the experiments were completed, Wüthrich used the data to develop an empirical equation that can estimate the forces generated by a wave when it hits a building, based on the size and shape of the building’s openings and the wave’s hydrodynamic properties. The study concluded that openings on the lower floors were the most effective at dampening the impact and reducing upstream water levels.
“We found that there is a linear relationship between the amount of openings in a building’s architecture and the reduction of a wave’s impact,” he said. “For instance, if a building’s façade has 60 per cent openings – due to doors and windows, for example – then the impact of a water surge will be 60 per cent lower. And according to our calculations, a building needs to have at least three to five stories, depending on the size of the wave, for its occupants to be able to safely escape to its roof.”
Davide Wüthrich
While it may seem unusual for tsunami research to be conducted at a university in a landlocked country, Switzerland suffered such an occurrence in 563 AD. Known as the Tauredunum event, it is believed to have been caused by an Alpine landslide displacing sediment in Lake Geneva. The resulting wave caused significant loss of life in Lausanne and Geneva.
As well as potential applications in his own country, Wüthrich’s work has also gained attention in Japan, where a research agency is hoping to numerically model the findings for local use.
We could sacrifice every ground floor of every building in every town/country, the population problem will be far further from being adequately housed and we will protect ourselves from what?
How often do these natural disasters actually happen?
We need more ground up housing not less. In fact should we also be going down a floor in every new development?
Statistically the possibility of a Tsunami even by the sea side is very low.
Is this wasted effort?
Surely if you allow the water to flow through the building, it will need to pass through the next as well and also any subsequent buildings untill the energy is absorbed So the bigger the windows the more buildings you need to stem the flow, or it hits atraditional building that will stop the flow and collapse anyway. How about just building on the hills and not on the beautifull sea front?
or just taking to the hills!
Fellow bloggers may recall that I spent a year in British Guiana: most of the houses there were built on stilts to give cool areas underneath and to allow for the regular monsoon flooding.
The idea of a sacrificial element to dealing with any issue makes sound engineering sense to me.
The work, as reported, has already been done in Japan especially. After the December 2004 Aceh, Indonesia tsunami, physical proof existed of this structural technique in Thailand and at Aceh itself.
When I stayed at the Ilikai in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1969 I was told that the first two floors were basically all glass for just this reason. Apparently it’s not a new thought.
Japanese survey after their tsunami showed fuel from damaged vehicles stacked up against buildings flowed into, and around, buildings and sometimes caught fire and, in one case, blew 1/3 of the roof off a tsunami evac building. stilted buildings may survive waves without large debris, but they aren’t necessarily going to prevent fire and smoke from killing people upstairs. Read the The 9th Asia-Oceania Symposium on Fire Science and Technology
Mechanism of tsunami fires after the Great East Japan Earthquake 2011
and evacuation from the tsunami fires
Akihiko Hokugo*
Kobe University, 1-1 Rokkodai-cho, Nada, Kobe 657-8501, Japan https://ac.els-cdn.com/S1877705813012332/1-s2.0-S1877705813012332-main.pdf?_tid=07993a1a-dc68-11e7-a95a-00000aacb35d&acdnat=1512772682_112b4f786a1826a0d7b43638260276c8
Sacrifice ground floors so we can build on some flood planes, so this can help to solve the housing crisis. I also recall a documentary where roads were built across marsh land on huge blocks of polystyrene, so this method could be used to build road ways between houses?