UK engineers enter PHASA-35 of High Altitude, Long Endurance UAV development

UK engineers have signed an agreement to further develop PHASA-35, a solar powered UAV that can stay airborne for a year to deliver services that include surveillance and communications.
Engineers from Prismatic and BAE Systems will collaborate on the development of PHASA-35, a High Altitude, Long Endurance (HALE) UAV, which can also be used for remote sensing or environmental science tasks at altitudes of between 55,000 and 70,000ft. Work is already underway to prepare the first aircraft for flight tests in 2019.
According to BAE Systems, Solar HALE vehicles offer a significantly cheaper alternative to conventional satellite technology, with PHASA-35 (Persistent High Altitude Solar Aircraft), being a concept solar electric UAV that uses Li-ion battery technology and ultra-lightweight GaAs (Gallium Arsenide) solar cells to potentially maintain flight for up to 12 months.
The PHASA-35 concept has a 35m wingspan and weighs 150kg. A quarter scale model (PHASE-8) completed a maiden flight in 2017, with Prismatic and BAE Systems now looking to take the technology a step further.
Michael Christie, Strategy Director within BAE Systems’ Air sector, said: “Prismatic is a fast paced and forward thinking company and PHASA-35 is a great example of what the team can achieve in a short space of time.
“We were keen to invest in the programme as part of our long term strategy to explore new technologies and solutions in air and space.”
BAE Systems will invest in the development and flight testing of the PHASA-35 system as part of its drive to develop new technologies to support future aircraft, working collaboratively with SMEs and academia.
Under the agreement with Farnborough, Hants-based Prismatic, BAE Systems will provide expertise in aerospace technology and project management to progress the PHASA-35 programme through to a commercial product.
Who will be its customers? If, as seems likely, solely HMG, where is the commercial element coming from?
Many years ago, a well known US maker of rockets, realising they had a stack of money (left over from previous Government contracts) decided to buy an ailing US manufacturer of textile machinery. This well known maker of rockets idea of doing business was to work out how much it cost (after the event) to make each rocket, add on some percentage to represent ‘overhead’ and yet another that they called profit and send the resulting bill to Uncle Sam: who paid up quite quickly. They learnt, very painfully, that textiles and its machinery didn’t work like that at all.
Many machines were sold : knowing that a capital cost loss was likely, but recognising that the flow of consumable spares (the parts that were yarn-contacting) represented a twenty year income stream: and that once installed (and operatives trained) it was very unlikely that textile manufacturers would change supplier. QED
Internet service providers are very interested in HALE, or HAPS (High Altitude Pseudo-Satellites) as they’re sometimes called, for providing broadband coverage to remote areas. Google and Facebook are both developing aircraft.
There are plenty of opportunities for high-altitude, long-duration missions,
• Telecoms
• Internet Access
• Earth Observation
• Meteorology
• Astronomy
• Tactical surveillance
• Disaster Management
• Environmental Monitoring
• Earth Sciences
• Navigation
• Border security
• Military comms
• Maritime comms
And that’s just scratching the surface!
Thanks for these comments: Perhaps I did NOT make my thinking as clear as I should. My point was and is ‘commercial’. My concern(s) have always been that there is a dramatic difference and effect on the economy of UK plc between the State (and of the NGOs which are its preferred route to getting important activities done -those listed by MN) buying ‘stuff’ -with ‘our’ taxes and usually in ones and twos…and we as individuals buying stuff we actually want in millions. The first is simply moving money around, the second surely generates real wealth and growth: the essence of commerce.
Any society where everyone is paid by the State and or is a civil servant.. (and the former Eastern Bloc were very definitely so) must eventually fail: and they did! It is only by commerce that true wealth and asset is formed. Competition and market forces are the greatest spur to advance: small wonder that far too many try to suggest that their product or service is so important that only ‘they’ may provide. And I believe by now that most of our fellow’ bloggers know to whom I am referring!