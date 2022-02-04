UK could heat coastal homes with capillary heat exchangers

The UK could become a leader in technology that heats its coastal towns by drawing warmth from the seabed, researchers claim.
An international study involving Nottingham Trent University (NTU) has shown the potential for using capillary heat exchangers for heat pumps in the shallows of the seabed, with the potential to provide homes with an infinite supply of heating.
The study shows that during winter – with a seawater temperature of only 3.7°C – it can produce up to 60W/m2 of heat energy to nearby coastal properties. The amount required to heat an average UK home is 100W/m2.
The research – with Beijing University of Technology, Zhengzhou University of Light Industry and Beijing Municipal Institute of Labour Protection – builds on the development of ground-source and air-source heat pumps as alternatives to gas boilers.
The warmth would be delivered to homes through air-conditioning units, and the same technology could be used to cool properties in hot countries by utilising the cooler seabed temperatures to supply cold air.
Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that more than 5.3 million people reside in coastal towns in England and Wales.
In a statement, senior lecturer Hua Zhong, a specialist in applied energy and environmental engineering at NTU, said: “This technology has the potential to become a new and significant addition to the way in which homes around the world can reduce their carbon footprint.
“Due to their proportionately large coastlines, and rich sources of shallow geothermal energy in coastal areas, the UK, US and China have the potential to pioneer this under-researched renewable energy source.”
According to NTU, the technology works by a capillary heat exchanger – featuring capillary tubes of 4.3mm in external diameter – extracting heat or cooling energy from the shallows of the seabed.
Heat or cooling energy is then transferred to an indoor heat exchanger by pump. The indoor heat exchanger then heats or cools the indoor air of the property through a system similar to an air-conditioning unit.
As part of the study, a hotel in Qingdao, China, was used to pilot test the technology. A 250m2 capillary was laid 5m deep in the shallows, 50m offshore. The total distance from the hotel to the capillary was 300m.
Tests showed that the water exiting the seabed in the capillary was heated to 40.6oC, before it was pumped to the hotel and used to warm the air in the building.
Zhenpeng Bai, a researcher in energy saving technology from Beijing University of Technology and Zhengzhou University of Light Industry, said: “The heat capacity of the seabed is infinite – making this an extremely impressive potential source of renewable energy.
“Unlike ground-source heat pumps which can require extensive excavation work, a capillary seabed heat pump requires very little set up and causes minimal damage to the seabed.
“It can have a large heat exchanger area, is less susceptible to corrosion from seawater, is more affordable than other technologies, and does not need auxiliary equipment such as filtration and water treatment.
“The UK, China and US are geographically ideal to develop this technology and help drive down global carbon emissions in a sustainable way.”
The findings are set to be presented at an NTU research conference during the summer of 2022.
Where in the UK is the sea temperature 3.7C? Even in late winter (the coldest time) it’s 7C or so.
Living on the coast in Sunny South Africa. this technology could be a boon, especially if it could manage a reverse transfer. Even if iw was just to heat water, it would be beneficial as we still rely mainly on fossil fuels powering an aging fleet of power generation plant. I will be following this devilment with interest.
I am very surprised that in this period of an energy supply crisis we are not hearing more about developing the technology for tide and wave generation of electricity.
A great idea with a couple of negatives; my first thoughts were keeping the capillaries clean, I’m guessing that they’ll need to be put under the sea bed to avoid all of the plant and animal life encrusting them and reducing their efficiency which will mean significant disruption to the sea bed.
My second thought was anchoring; again the installation would need to be under the sea bed to prevent boat and ship anchors destroying them but I guess to avoid this they would need to be several metres below the sea bed which goes against what was quoted in the article about ‘minimal excavation work’ underwater.
If i read this right, it sounds to me an expensive way to not only disturb vast areas of sea floor but also to not quite heat your house enough. I live by the sea in North Devon and see every year the affect a good storm has on the sea floor, i wander how long the installation would last.
“… during winter … it can produce up to 60W/m2 of heat energy to ‘nearby’ coastal properties. The amount required to heat an average UK home is 100W/m2.”
Winter woolies and star jumps to provide the extra 40W/m2, I guess ?
Presumably one would expect this tech to also reduce the seabed temperature when you are heating local buildings? To what degree will this affect the plants and animals living in and about that seabed?
The idea that the potential heat supply is ‘infinite’ is absurd. It may be very large, but it’s certainly not ‘infinite’.
There is no such thing as a free lunch. Nice warm homes for humans and slightly lower sea bed temperatures mean fewer worms and crabs and a less productive sea. It is already hard enough for bottom feeders like cod.
60W/m2 is that area of seabed? 100W/m2 is that area of home? It is not meaningful to directly compare these, why can you not just make the array bigger on the seabed?
How does this actually work? Is it on the sea above the seabed (far too prone to damage), lying ON the seabed (will disturb sea life and again prone to damage). Buried under the seabed which would involve major work which the article implies is not the case?
How far inland can the building be before the pumping losses become significant?
Is the proposal for individual systems or large municipal systems?
How did the water get up to 40C in the China example? How hot was their water, their sea bed their air?
“Is less susceptible to corrosion from seawater, than other technologies”. How is something installed *in* the sea (or just under the sea bed) LESS susceptible to corrosion than other technologies? What other technologies?
Can the Engineer try and produce an article for Engineers with more facts and less fluff?