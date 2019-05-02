Bloodhound’s owner speaks at The Engineer Conference

Ian Warhurst, the man behind the rescue of the Bloodhound land speed record (LSR) project, will be speaking at The Engineer Conference next month. The conference is co-located with Subcon, the UK’s premier subcontract manufacturing supply chain show, and takes place 4-6 June at the NEC, Birmingham.

Based in Berkeley, Gloucestershire, Bloodhound is an attempt to break the world land speed record using the most advanced straight-line racing car ever. The project was rescued from administration late last year and Bloodhound LSR is now preparing for high speed testing in excess of 400 mph in South Africa, ahead of an attempt at the world land speed record and then an attempt to break 1,000 mph. The current world land speed record of 763.035 mph was set over 20 years ago by a British team including Bloodhound LSR driver Andy Green.

Ian Warhurst, the Yorkshire engineering entrepreneur behind this rescue, will be talking to the editor of The Engineer Jon Excell on 4th June at The Engineer Conference. The conversation will include Warhurst’s plans and ambitions for this iconic UK engineering project.

The Engineer Conference runs alongside The Engineer Expo, Subcon and Advanced Manufacturing. Other speakers on day one of the conference include Dave Short, Technology Director, BAE Systems; Stephen Phipson, CEO, MakeUK and Riona Armesmith, Chief Project Engineer, Hybrid Electric Propulsion, Rolls Royce Plc.

Register for free here https://www.subconshow.co.uk/register-your-interest

READ MORE ON BLOODHOUND CAR