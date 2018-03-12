IES launches student award in colleagueâ€™s memory

Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) has set up a new simulation-focused student award in honour of a colleague who passed away in 2017.

The Martin Gough Student Award will seek excellence in research based on Apache and thermal simulation, which was Martin’s main area of expertise. Students from around the world are invited to take part, with the overall winner receiving a cash prize of £1,000, a 12-month IESVE software licence and access to the IES distance learning portal for one year. One runner-up will also receive a £500 cash prize, as well as an annual IESVE software and distance learning licence.

“As technical director in charge of the development and maintenance of applications for building thermal simulation, Martin (pictured) was the mastermind behind some of IES’s most innovative technology,” said Don McLean, IES founder and managing director. “IES is very proud of its unified and collaborative culture and Martin was the embodiment of that culture. He made others stronger and better through the gentle passing of his knowledge.”

“We wanted to do something special to honour Martin’s memory, and what better way to do that than to host an award that will encourage students, who are the future of the building simulation movement, to innovate and excel in their research by entering.”

According to IES, entries should be submitted by individuals rather than teams. Applicants need to be currently enrolled on a relevant undergraduate or postgraduate course, and industry experience must be limited to no more than 5 years.

“The judges are seeking excellence in research based on Apache and thermal simulation,” said Mclean. “This includes an innovative modelling approach, clear insightful considerations, and analysis of ApacheSim beyond its out of the box capabilities, to name a few of the judging criteria.”

If you would like to enter you can register interest via the IES website. Final entries must be submitted by email to award@iesve.com by midnight on 30th June 2018.

