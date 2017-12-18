Infographic: What does a typical engineering career path look like?

This infographic from Jobsite.co.uk illustrates the typical career path for engineers in the UK, starting with the subjects studied at school and continuing through the different positions and salaries grads can expect to attain.

The results are based on data from over 35,800 engineers. As well as painting a picture of what a career in engineering looks like, the research also revealed that engineering is now the third most appealing job for UK teenagers, behind product design and web development.

