Jaguar Land Rover gives second life to I-PACE batteries

Jaguar Land Rover has partnered with Pramac to develop a portable zero-emission energy storage unit powered by second-life Jaguar I-PACE batteries.

Called the ‘Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System’ (ESS), Pramac’s technology supplies zero-emission power where access to the mains supply is limited or unavailable. It features lithium-ion cells from Jaguar I-PACE batteries taken from prototype and engineering test vehicles.

The partnership is the first in JLR’s plans to create new circular economy business models for its vehicle batteries as part of its commitment to net zero status by 2039.

Post-vehicle applications exist because Jaguar Land Rover’s batteries can be safely deployed in multiple low-energy situations once battery health falls below the requirements of an electric vehicle.

The flagship system has a capacity of up to 125kWh. This is more than enough to fully charge Jaguar’s all-electric I-PACE performance SUV, the company said, or to power a regular family home for a week based on 2019 average annual household electricity consumption in the UK.

Pramac directly reuses up to 85 per cent of the vehicle battery supplied by Jaguar Land Rover within the storage unit, including modules and wiring. The remaining materials are recycled back into the supply chain.

Charged from solar panels, the unit is a self-contained solution consisting of a battery system linked to a bi-directional converter and the associated control management systems. Available for commercial hire, the units are fitted with Type 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) charge connections with dynamic control and rated at up to 22Kw AC to allow EV charging.

The unit helped Jaguar TCS Racing prepare for the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship during testing in the UK and Spain, where it was used to run the team’s diagnostic equipment analysing the race cars’ track performance and to supply auxiliary power to the Jaguar pit garage.

An Off Grid Battery ESS will also be deployed at the Jaguar Land Rover Experience Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, to help the site cope with inconsistent power delivery from the mains.

“The transition to an electric future, with Jaguar becoming all-electric from 2025 and the first all-electric Land Rover model expected in 2024, is integral to our sustainability strategy through the development of a comprehensive EV ecosystem from batteries to charging,” said François Dossa, executive director for Strategy & Sustainability, Jaguar Land Rover.

“Our collaboration with Pramac is a proof point in such direction, showing how it’s possible to supply zero-emission power through the combination of renewables and second life batteries. Through their testing at Valencia, the Jaguar TCS Racing team have shown how we can inspire the whole ecosystem to continue to explore synergies and validate viable solutions for clean energy.”