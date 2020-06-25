JLR to develop wireless taxi charging system for Oslo

Jaguar Land Rover is working with partners in the Norwegian city of Oslo on the development of what it claims will be the world’s first high-powered wireless charging system for electric taxis.

Through the ‘ElectriCity’ initiative the car maker will work with Nordic taxi operator Cabonline; charge point operator Fortum Recharge; US wireless charging specialist Momentum Dynamics to build wireless, high-powered charging infrastructure for taxis in the Norwegian capital. The project has been launched as part of a drive to make all public transport in Oslo emissions free by 2028.

Through the project Jaguar Land Rover will provide 25 Jaguar I-PACE models – equipped with wireless charging technology developed by Momentum Dynamics – to Cabonline, the largest taxi network in the Nordics.

The vehicles will be charged from multiple charging plates rated at 50-75kW each, that will be installed in the ground in series at pick-up-drop-off points. This allows each equipped taxi to charge while queuing for the next fare. The system, which uses no cables and situated below ground, requires no physical connection between charger and vehicle, engages automatically and provides on average 6-8 minutes of energy per each charge up to 50kW.

The taxi then receives multiple charges throughout the day on its return to the rank, maintaining a high battery state of charge and the ability to remain in 24/7 service without driving range restrictions.

According to JLR the project aims to develop a model that can be implemented almost anywhere, which it believes will help the rapid adoption of electric vehicles globally.

Prof Sir Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive, said: “We’re committed to making electric vehicles easier to own and use. The taxi industry is the ideal test bed for wireless charging, and indeed for high-mileage electric mobility across the board.”