Last week’s poll: what is the future of Bloodhound?

Bloodhound SSC, the project to break the world land-speed record and subsequently raise it to 1000 miles an hour, has gone into administration. Without an injection of new funding, the project will be unable to take the car to Hakskeen Pan in South Africa for its scheduled high-speed runs next year.
The project needs £25m to fund the next stages of its attempt, but what is the best way to achieve this target?
For 37 per cent of respondents to last week’s poll, the £25m target could be achieved via securing multiple additional sponsorships. 48 per cent of the vote was split equally between those favouring crowdfunding and the remainder agreeing that a single large philanthropic donor could provide the funds. Of the remaining vote, 14 per cent thought the land-speed record project should cease entirely, and one per cent opted for none of the above.
Bloodhound’s chief engineer Mark Chapman noted that £25m is considerably less than the funding needed for America’s Cup team or even to achieve last-place in the Formula One world championship, and comments received to date appear to echo this view.
Steve Cook said: “Have you contacted Richard Branson? He’s usually up for taking things to the next limit!”
Neil McLeod added: “I suggest one ‘philanthropic’ sponsor. Multiple sponsors is what has got the project this far, i.e. the design, development, engineering and production of the car. Much of this sponsorship has been in the form of expertise lent and time given, rather than pure cash. What’s needed now is the money to get the car (and the whole support organisation) to South Africa and do what it’s been designed to do. £25m sounds a lot – but it’s not in terms of the branding opportunity it provides.
On the theme of branding, Trevor said: “I don’t know how ‘philanthropic’ their motives might be but I’d have thought £25m was a cheap publicity deal for any of the major motor manufacturers to slap their logo on the side of the car.”
Let it die, what’s the point of this project ? How does it help the the motor industry, engineering or the environment ? Seems to be very much a vanity project.
What a stupid answer. It has masses of engineering disciplines in its make up, and engages the younger element of society.
You are obviously not an engineer.
I suppose a lot could be learnt from the development of individual components and material which are to be used on the vehicle.
Wheels and tyres, suspension system, steering, tracking sensors, axles and bearings would be pushed to new limits which at this moment might not even exist.
The knowhow gained from the developing process and from their by products as well as end product could lead to improvement in those components in mulitiple aspects including cost, material, manufacturing process, performance and reliability just to name a few.
So in certain sense the manufacturers of those components could sponsor and fund the development of those parts which would ultimately benefit their future products.
I am not in the car industry but I think regardless of industry R&D should have vision and not focusing only after projects which promise short term gain.
But alas do we still have visionaries in this country which was once a cradle for them?
What’s the point! – Have you personally engaged with any school children about this project?
Have you looked into the results of the development work published (open source) for anybody to use and learn from?
As one of the many Bloodhound Stem ambassadors who has helped engage school children with this project, my experience has experienced that it truly inspires them.
The future challenges for tackling world climate change and with consumer demand for better products the world will always need people to understand Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths which will then support all the other important job functions. Yes they get manufactured in other parts of the world, a core output from this project is to uplift the expertise of engineers in the UK to solve the problems in the future.
The project always understood the challenges with obtaining the finance the final part of the project in the desert, the team had plenty of experiences with the Thrust SSC project.
Where this project has really succeeded in my opinion is inspiring the next generation into being interested in these important subjects, where in previous years their has been a decline.
Ineos, owned by Jim Ratcliffe, a vocal exponent of ‘fracking’ has given Ben Ainslie’s America’s cup team £200 odd million, so should be able to afford £25M. He was just given an honoury fellowship of by the Institute of Chemical Engineers too, so has some kind of engineering cred, as well as being the richest person in the UK.
Alternatively Land Rover were kicked out of being sponsors of the America’s Cup UK Team so may be looking for another engineering related group to sponsor.
Too much already invested to let it die. What and where is their business plan to get this project to completion? What happens to the equipment and the team once they have successfully tested the vehicle in South Africa? World Tour and demonstrations as fund raisers? Who will own the assets?
Thrust 2 and Thrust SSC are in the Coventry Transport Museum, so it seems quite likely Bloodhound would end up there too.
I suggest one ‘philanthropic’ sponsor. Multiple sponsors is what has got the project this far, i.e. the design, development, engineering and production of the car. Much of this sponsorship has been in the form of expertise lent and time given, rather than pure cash. What’s needed now is the money to get the car (and the whole support organisation) to South Africa and do what it’s been designed to do. £25 million sounds a lot – but it’s not in terms of the branding opportunity it provides. What’s more, S Duggan hits the nail on the head in his reply to Basil Knight.
Stuart thanks for that information. So after all the time and money spent on a project like this the vehicle is simply given to a museum to be put on display? How can this be utilized to benefit the transport industry and / or to recover some of the investment and technological advances by the project?
I don’t know whether they were donated or bought, and I think both vehicles did a publicity tour.
I don’t know how ‘philanthropic’ their motives might be but I’d have thought £25 million was a cheap publicity deal for any of the major motor manufacturers to slap their logo on the side of the car ~and~ have a good ferret through Bloodhound’s R&D files …
Trevor I agree ! Where is BMW, Mercedes, Ford, Honda and some of the exotics at this time?
None of the above. Forget the petrol heads, – put the effort behind an electric car, and it will need to better 500km/h. Remember La Jamais Contente? First car to reach 100km/h , – and that was a Belgian in 1899!
Sell the car, in bits. small bits and delivered only after the attempt. How much would you pay for a turbine blade, or a wheel bearing?
