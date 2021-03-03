Lord Bhattacharyya bursary winners announced by RAEng

This year’s bursaries have been announced for the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Lord Bhattacharyya Engineering Education Programme.

Set up in honour of WMG founder Lord Bhattacharyya who died in 2019, the programme provides support for engineering students in the West Midlands, as well as wider funding for teachers and schools in the region. Four higher education bursaries have been awarded this year to students studying engineering at university, along with 18 post-16 technical education bursaries to support students studying at Level 3. The programme has also allocated over £44,000 to 20 secondary schools and a number of further education colleges in the West Midlands.

Higher education bursaries for the 2020-2021 academic year have been awarded to:

Abdulhakim Fundikira, studying Civil Engineering at Coventry University

Farid Moulaye, studying Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Coventry University

Jessica Oliver, studying Civil Engineering at Coventry University

Saman Salih, studying Engineering (inc. integrated Foundation Year) at Coventry University

Post-16 technical education bursaries for this academic year have been awarded to students studying at:

WMG Academy for Young Engineers, Coventry

WMG Academy for Young Engineers, Solihull

Warwickshire College, Rugby

“We want more young people from all backgrounds to have the opportunity to make a difference through a career in engineering,” said Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, chief executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

“This programme is supporting young people in the West Midlands to discover how they could make an impact by studying engineering as well as removing some of the barriers that might prevent them going into technical education. I am sure Professor Lord Bhattacharyya would approve of the positive contribution of this initiative in a region that is synonymous with his passion and commitment to engineering innovation.”

Applications for higher education bursaries for academic year 2021/2022 will open in Spring 2021 to students planning to study engineering at degree-level. Additional information can be found here.