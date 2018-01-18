New Manchester scholarship in memory of alumnus

A new mechanical engineering scholarship for the University of Manchester has been launched in memory of the life and career of an alumnus.

One first-year student will be selected annually to receive £2,250 during each year of study (Credit: University of Manchester)

The Alasdair Sinclair scholarship has been set up by Runcorn-based Mexichem, the refrigerant manufacturer and supplier where Alasdair worked until his sudden death two years ago. One first-year student will be selected each year, receiving £2,250 annually over the course of their studies, as well as summer work placements with Mexichem.

“Alasdair was a popular mechanical engineering manager who worked at Mexichem’s Runcorn site for 27 years,” explained Tipu Salahuddin, site manager at Mexichem. “We were all shocked and saddened by his unexpected death in December 2015 and wanted to do something positive and long-lasting in his memory”.

“We have worked with Alasdair’s wife, Marie, to develop this scholarship in his honour. The scholarship will provide financial assistance to deserving students at Alasdair’s alma mater, the University of Manchester.”

The scholarship has been set up by Runcorn-based Mexichem, the refrigerant manufacturer and supplier where Alasdair worked until his sudden death two years ago (Credit: Mexichem)

According to Mexichem, the scholarships will be awarded to mechanical engineering students from diverse backgrounds with an interest in the chemicals manufacturing sector. Those selected will be free to spend the money as they see fit, whether on tuition fees, travel for research, or study materials such as laptops or textbooks.

“Being chosen for the scholarship can boost a student’s self-confidence, as it is based upon previous academic merit,” said David Tyson, development officer at the University of Manchester.

“The chosen student will gain a prestigious scholarship to add to their CV, a fantastic work placement and £2,250 per year, which helps to offset the costs incurred at university and aid them in making the most of their time at Manchester.”

