Manufacturers deliver over 1000 new jobs with Economic Growth Solutions

Small to medium-sized manufacturers have created more than 1000 jobs in the last eighteen months after taking advantage of a dedicated business support initiative.

The Manufacturing Growth Programme (MGP), funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and delivered by Economic Growth Solutions (EGS), has helped companies across the UK to grow, develop new products and improve their processes and quality.

This has led to 1070 new jobs, with an additional 580 positions expected to be created once ongoing projects are completed. By the end of February, £2.7m of grant contributions have been made, with money in place to support another 1500 firms between now and March 2019.

Martin Coats, managing director of EGS, said: “UK manufacturing has just posted its ninth consecutive month of growth and our SMEs are at the forefront of leading this expansion.

“More than 2000 companies have now been assisted and we’ve created more than 1000 new jobs…those are apprentices, operatives, experienced engineers, R&D specialists. The impact has been across the UK.

“We still have £2.5m of grants to deliver and we want manufacturers to come forward and see how they can take advantage of the assistance on offer.”

The Manufacturing Growth Programme was set up to fill the void left by the Manufacturing Advice Service (MAS) by providing access to specialist assistance to help manufacturers to grow and improve.

This is being achieved through an 18-strong network of Manufacturing Growth Managers (MGM), access to industry specialists and the opportunity to apply for an average grant of £1400, rising to a maximum £3,500.

Support can be used for improvement projects, R&D, lean manufacturing, productivity and capacity, quality systems and supply chain development.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MANUFACTURING NEWS