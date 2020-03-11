Milsatcoms – 8 – 9 June 2020

8 – 9 June 2020 | IET London: Savoy Place

Milsatcoms 2020 will address the latest developments shaping the Milsatcom industry including policy updates, technology trends, infrastructure advancement and existing environment threats. It’s an excellent opportunity to network with government representatives, leading satellite providers and commercial stakeholders.

Hear technical and business insights from senior representatives of the MOD, UK Space Agency, GovSat, Inmarsat, Dstl, EuroDefense and more.

Register now