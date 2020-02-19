National Automotive Innovation Centre opens for business

The UK’s National Automotive Innovation Centre, one of Europe’s largest automotive research and development centres, has been officially opened by the Prince of Wales.

Based at the University of Warwick, in Coventry, The £150m National Automotive Innovation Centre, is home to researchers, engineers and designers from Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors and WMG and was established to provide a collaborative environment for UK engineers to help shape the future of the global automotive industry.

The 33,000m² centre includes cutting-edge workshops, laboratories, virtual engineering suites and advanced powertrain facilities.

At the centre’s official opening Jaguar Land Rover demonstrated its latest advanced autonomous research concept vehicle as the next stage of its Destination Zero mission, which aims to make societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner. Tata Motors and WMG showcased sustainable future mobility projects, including their most recent electrified and autonomous vehicles.

The centre also offers a range of education programmes, through which NAIC students and apprentices can work alongside experts and leaders in their fields. All three partners are developing curricula which support the emerging technologies and mobility solutions.

The concept for the NAIC was brought to life by the late Professor Lord Bhattacharyya, founder of WMG, and the building it is located in is named in his honour.

Professor David Mullins, Interim Head of WMG, commented: “The late Professor Lord Bhattacharyya’s vision was for future generations of designers, researchers and engineers to be inspired to innovate through collaborative research projects with manufacturers, suppliers and academia at the National Automotive Innovation Centre.”